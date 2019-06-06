obituaries: Week of June 6, 2019

Kenneth Herbert Atwood

69, of Oloh

Kenneth Herbert Atwood died June 2, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel with burial in Oloh Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.

Mr. Atwood was born April 5, 1950, and was a lifelong resident of Oloh and owner of K & A Automotive.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Linda Walters Atwood; daughters, Melissa Granger and Joanna Morgan; sons, Chris Atwood, James Slade and Jeff Morgan; five brothers, Jerry Atwood of North Carolina, Roger Dale Atwood, Johnny Atwood, both of Sumrall and Mike Atwood of Brookhaven; one sister, Ester Atwood Clinton of Sumrall; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Ann Stapleton Austin

83, of Petal

Ann Stapleton Austin died May 19, 2019, at her home. Services were May 25.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Lee Claypool of Petal; her son, Daniel Ostrander of Hattiesburg; her former spouse, Robert Austin; three stepchildren, Roger, Cheryl, and Gary; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Juanita Nell Bond

94, of Oloh

Juanita Nell Bond died June 2, 2019, at Marion General Hospital. Graveside services were June 5 at Oloh Cemetery.

Mrs. Bond retired from Forrest General Hospital and was a member of Oloh Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Will Bond of Hattiesburg; a sister, Wilhelmina Anderson of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

David Earl Carne

55, of Petal

David Earl Crane died May 28, 2019. Graveside services were June 4 at Tangipahoa Cemetery in Tangipahoa, La.

Survivors include his mother, Kitty Crane of Petal; one son, David E. Crane Jr. of Hattiesburg; three sisters, Debra Martin of Petal, Lucy Montague of Ovett, and Amie Rylee of Richton; one brother, Stanley Ray Crane of Texas.

Patsy Barrentine Davis

80, of Port Gibson

Patsy Louise Barrentine Davis died May 30, 2019, at her home. Services were June 5 at First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson with burial at Idlewild.

Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 17, 1939, the daughter of Jessie Clifton Barrentine and Mary Louise Evans Barrentine. She graduated from Natchez High School and attended Mississippi College in Clinton. She earned a Masters Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Pat served as a teacher in the Hattiesburg Public School System. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson. She was active in the community, participating in Whispers in the Cedars, the Port Gibson Heritage Trust, and backstage at the Blue Barn Theatre.

Survivors include her son, Scott.

Beulah Downs Keyes

90, of Brandon

Beulah Victoria Downs Keyes died May 27, 2019, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Services were May 30 with burial lin Highland Cemetery

Mrs. Keyes was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church, formerly Temple Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse from Forrest General Hospital and had previously worked as supervisor at Reliance (Big Yank).

Survivors include two daughters, Kaye Bounds of Brandon, Cynthia Anglin of Hattiesburg; sister, Hazel Mapp of Heidelberg; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Mary Lee Keith

81, of Lumberton

Mary Lee Keith died May 29, 2019, at her home. Services were June 3 at Moore Purvis Chapel with burial in Slade Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Keith was a member of Slade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include by three sons, Leland Keith and Joe D. Keith, both of Lumberton and Greg A. Keith of Purvis; two daughters, Neva Bounds of Purvis and Connie Carver of Poplarville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Donna Dahl Lee

86, of Hattiesburg

Donna Dahl Lee died May 28, 2019. Services were May 31 with burial in Leeville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Lee was born Feb. 18, 1933, to Alice and Harry Dahl in The Dalles, Oregon. She was a member of the Coeur D’Alene Indian Nation of Idaho. After graduating Castle Rock High School, she attended St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing. As a registered nurse she served at various military and civilian hospitals in the United States and Europe. She worked at the old Methodist Hospital in Hattiesburg, and Forrest General Hospital, where she retired from the surgery department.

Survivors include three children, Bonnie Lee Harbaugh and James David Lee Jr. of Leeville and Carol Lee Ekes Jordan of Yazoo City; five grandchildren.

Michael Choate Molleston

59, of Hattiesburg

Dr. Michael Choate Molleston died May 28, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Services were May 31 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Laurel.

A neurosurgeon, Dr. Molleston was born in Newport, Ark., in 1960. He was heavily involved with the sports programs at the University of Southern Mississippi serving as team physician for more than 20 years. He and his wife mentored ball players and endowed golf scholarships at USM. They were also members of the USM Circle of Champions.

Dr. Molleston graduated as valedictorian from Newport High School. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He also graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with University Honors, and the Washington University School of Medicine. He received his neurosurgery training at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, where he served as Chief Resident; and completed a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Dr. Molleston practiced neurosurgery in Miami, Hattiesburg, Jackson and Denison, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Shelley Sellers Molleston; his children, Dr. Jerome Michael Molleston; Elizabeth Helen Molleston; McKenlie Jade Graham, and Chanitz Grimes Molleston; his brothers, Jerald Grimes Molleston Jr. and Jeffrey Thomas Molleston.

Arthur Moore

79, of Petal

Arthur “A.C.” Moore died May 28, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were May 31 with burial in New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Moore was a member of New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was a veteran in the United States Army. He was the president of the Barrontown Water Association for more 20 years. He worked for M.F.C. as a salesman for more than 40 years where he called on every CO-OP in south Mississippi.

Survivors include his wife, June Chastain Moore of Petal; his son, Greg Moore of Petal; his daughter, Theresa Wible of Petal; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Moore and Clifford “Sonny” Moore, both of Petal.

Wilma Parish

81, of Ellisville

Wilma Parish died May 31, 2019. Services were June 2 at Jones & Son Chapel in Moselle with burial in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Survivors include by her children, Johnny Smith of Ellisville, Kathy Parish Rose of Calhoun, Danny Parish of Hamilton, Ala., Horace Vick of Hurley, Forest Vick and Charles Vick, both of Moss Point, Deborah Grey of Tyler, Texas, and Donna Shepard of Tampa Fla.

Margaret S. Patterson

92, of Hattiesburg

Margaret Shoemake Patterson died June 3, 2019, at her home. Graveside services were June 5 at Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Sue Traylor and Pam Breland; one son, Skipper Shoemake; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Rose Mary Thompson

64, of Port Gibson

Rose Mary Mackey Thompson died May 29, 2019.

Mrs. Thompson was born June 5, 1955, to Ambus Mackey and Eula Mae Mackey (Copeland) in Lawrence County, Silver Creek. She attended New Hebron Attendance Center. She worked as a nurse at Lawrence County Hospital for years.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Thompson of Silver Creek; two sons; Shawn Mackey Sr. of Madison and Travis Garner of Silver Creek; and one daughter, Crystal Mackey of Silver Creek; eight grandchildren.

Charlene Willette

84, of Petal

Charlene Willette died June 1, 2019, at Brookdale burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Willette was a member of Carterville Baptist Church and worked in the banking and real estate industries.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Pearce of Petal; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Albert White

53, of Petal

Albert White died May 29, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. Services were June 1 at Moore Petal Chapel with burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include two daughters, Karissa Robinett and Jessica White; one son, Joseph White; his mother, Jerry White; nine grandchildren.