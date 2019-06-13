obituaries: Week of June 13, 2019

Lorene Breland Bond

82, of Perkinston

Lorene Breland Bond died June 5, 2019, in Wiggins. Services were June 8 with burial in Ten Mile Cemetery.

Mrs. Bond was a member of Vardaman Street Baptist Church in Wiggins and a retired nurse.

Survivors include her children, Karen Bond Swanson of D’Iberville, Brian Bond of Senoia, Ga. and Timothy Bond of Big Level; brother, Gene Breland of Perkinston and sister, Val Breland Morgan of Ramsey Springs; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Rosamond Carruth

81, of Sumrall

Rosamond LaNell Reid Carruth died June 3, 2019. Services were June 12 at Military Baptist Church with burial in Military Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumrall.

Mrs. Carruth was born March 5, 1938, to Rubye (Sanders) and Denville Lafayette Reid.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Anne Hazel, Pamelia Sue Sanders, Sherree Lynn Carter, Thomas Audrey Carruth, Johnnie Rose Easton, John Howard Carruth Jr. and James William Carruth; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

John Davis Jr.

72, of Petal

John Davis Jr. died June 4, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House.

Mr. Davis attended Lynn Ray Road Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Warden Davis; four children, Rickey Davis of Petal, Charles Davis of Laurel, Danielle Davis and John Davis IV, both of Sioux Falls, S.D; two sisters, Linda Roberts and Jeanie Steen, both of Waterloo, Iowa; four brothers, Andrew Davis and Danny Davis, both of Waterloo, Iowa, Peter Davis of Elkins, W.V, and William Davis of Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Linda Nell Ezell

74, of Hattiesburg

Linda Nell Ezell died June 10, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Sylvarena Cemetery in Smith County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Ezell was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Suzette Anderson of Hattiesburg; her three sons, Gerald Walker Ezell Jr. of Brooklyn, Dewey Ezell of Hattiesburg, and Michael Lane Ezell of Carnes; two sisters, Margie Mitchell of Petal and Alice James of Bay Springs; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

Navader Gipson

84, of Lamar County

Navader Gipson died June 9, 2019, at her daughter's residence. Services were June 11 with burial in Greenville Cemetery.

Mrs. Gipson retired as a seamstress from Movie Star and was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Rita Whiddon of Purvis,; three sisters, Evon Lee of Lumberton, Waverdell Smith of Columbia, and Virginia Saucier of Carnes; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Harry L. Hinton

80, of Petal

Harry L. Hinton died June 10, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were June 13 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Hinton retired from the City of Hattiesburg and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Adalyn Koen Hinton of Petal; four sons, Burna Hinton and Monty Wallace, both of Petal, Paul Hinton of Hattiesburg, Mike Hinton of San Francisco, Calif.; two daughters, Debbie McRee of Sonoma, Calif. and Jonalyn Guest of Petal; two sisters, Faye Freeman of Richton and Donna Kay Bankston of Greenwood; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

James Dale Slade

48, of Lumberton

James Dale Slade died at his home. Services were June 12 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial in Slade Cemetery.

Mr. Slade was a member of Sunny Hill Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include three sisters, Sharon Barrett of Lumberton, Cinthia Rathbone of McLaurin, Silvia Sanders of Dixie.

Thurman Andrew Smith

88, of Perkinston

Thurman Andrew Smith died June 5, 2019 at his home. Services were June 12 in Wiggins.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Janie Kirkland Smith of Perkinston; three daughters, Brenda Poore of Flat Rock, Mich., Charlotte Slade of Gulfport and Elisha Brooks of Brooklyn; two sons, Aubrey Smith and Darrell Smith, both of Perkinston; one sister, Iris Brock of Perkinston; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

Merle Jean Williams

92, of Richton

Merle Jean Williams died June 9, 2019, at the Perry County General Hospital. Graveside services were June 11 at Sunset Cemetery.

Mrs. Williams was born Dec. 17, 1926, to Charles Dewey and Ellendor Culpepper Smith. She attended Richton Schools, Jones County Junior College and a business school. She and her husband were the owners of Williams Florist for 38 years and she was a member of First Baptist Church for 75 years. She was also a member of the Richton United Methodist Church, the Richton Home and Garden Club for more than 50 years and the Richton Woman’s Club.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Conoy Williams Sr.; two sons, Henry Williams of Jackson and Mike Williams of Richton; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren.

Ronald Alan Shows

55, of Hattiesburg

Ronald Alan Shows died June 7, 2019. Services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Shows was born Dec. 2, 1963, and was a lifelong resident of Hattiesburg. He was an avid fan of New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Braves. He was employed as manager for 27th Ave Liquor Store.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Broussard Shows; two sons, Joshua Alan and Jeremy William; one step-daughter: Crystal (Shane) Patton of Kansas City, Mo.; his mother, Jewel (Charles) Porter; brother, Roger Shows of Byram, and sister: Renee (Steve) Mims of Austin Texas.