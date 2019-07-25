Obituaries for the week of July 25

Jesse Bryant Cameron

81 of Oak Grove

Jesse Bryant Cameron died July 17, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Services were July 19 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Cameron was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. He had retired from Hercules after 32 years of service. He had served in the U. S. Army.

Survivors include a son, Michael Cameron Sr. of Perkinston; two daughters, Julie Atwood of Ellisville, Kaye McGee of Purvis; three grandsons, two granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.

Amy Lynn Davis

36, of Purvis

Amy Lynn Davis died July 12, 2019. Graveside services were July 17 at Midway First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her parents, Robert and Luree Davis of Purvis; one sister, Ashley Davis of Sumrall.

Irma Clarie Hegwood

91 of Madison

Irma Claire Hegwood died July 18, 2019. Services were July 22 at Heritage United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Hegwood was a charter member of Crossgates United Methodist Church in Brandon and Heritage United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg. She and other ladies helped cook meals on Wednesday nights to raise money for the rose window in the front of Heritage Church. She was active in her Sunday School Class, the Joy Class, and United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Gay Tompkins of Madison, Janet Claire Arnold of Cincinnati, Ohio and Donna E. King of Brandon; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Robert Thomas Herrington

73, of Bassfield

Robert Thomas "Tom" Herrington, died July 22, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were July 25 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Sumrall with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Herrington retired from the Merchant's Company and Puckett Rents as an equipment washer. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Sumrall.

Survivors include his wife, Ada Herrington of Bassfield; two step-sons, Jim Bennett of Petal and Carey Bennett of Baxterville; one step-daughter, Lorie Atwood of Sumrall; two brothers, Charles Larue Herrington and Victor Allen "Dick" Herrington, both of Sumrall; nine step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

James Wesley Mayo

60 of Richton

James Wesley “Bo” Mayo died July 18, 2019, at St. James, La. Services were July 21 at Richton Church of God with burial in the East Side Cemetery at Richton.

Mr. Mayo attended the Richton Church of God. He was employed as a welder/boilermaker for numerous years.

Survivors include his wife, Sonya Mayo of Richton; daughters, Amber King of Petal, Halie Mayo, Kalie Mayo and Reagan McRee, all of Richton; son, Ryan Griffith of Richton; brother, Gavin Mayo of Bogalusa, La.; sisters, Lena Faye Freeman and Lisa Williams, both of Richton; four grandchildren.

Jimmy Moore

72, of Hattiesburg

Jimmy Moore died July 18, 2019, at his home. Services were July 23.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Moore; one daughter, Teresa Rogers; one son, Mike Britt; two sisters, Shirley Davidson and Rubye Bryant and one brother, John Moore; three grandchildren.

B.R. Noel

91, of Hattiesburg

B.R. Noel died on July 14, 2019. No funeral services will be held, per his request.

Mr. Noel was born December 19, 1928, in Center, Texas, to the late Beadie Ross and Amanda Moore Noel. He was a veteran of World War II, serving aboard the U.S.S. Shangri-La CV-38, assigned to Naval Air Group 5, VF6A. He was a long-time resident of Hattiesburg, and Tampa, Fla.

Lanelle Catherine Purvis

93, of Liberty

Lanelle Catherine Purvis died July 17, 2019. Services were July 20, at Beaumont United Methodist Church with will burial in the Beaumont Cemetery.

Mrs. Purvis worked at Beaumont Plywood Mill for several years and also served as secretary for the Perry County Board of Supervisors. She was a lifetime member of Beaumont United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and worked with vacation bible school many years.

Survivors include her son, Lane Boler of Liberty; daughter, Kathy Capuano of Gulfport; foster daughter, Cathy Sullivan of Pensacola, Fla.; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Samuel Spinks

78, of Lumberton

Samuel N. Spinks died July 14, 2019, at his home. Services were July 16 at Calvary Baptist Church in Purvis with burial in Little Black Creek Church Cemetery.

Mr. Spinks was born on May 4, 1941, in Jonesville, La.

Survivors include his son, Van Spinks; mother, Edna Spinks; one brother, Charles Spinks; three grandchildren.

David Allen Watts

85, of Hattiesburg

David Allen Watts died on July 13, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were July 15 with burial in Improve Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Watts was employed by York Development for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Bernice Watts; one daughter, Deedra Watts; two sons, Stanley Allen Watts, Chancie David Watts; one sister, Minnie Ruth Stringer; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Longtime Hattiesburg businessman laid to rest

Samuel Shemper, 70, of Hattiesburg, died July 20, 2019, at his home. Graveside services were July 22 in B’Nai Israel Cemetery at Highland.

Mr. Shemper was an owner and operator of Ben Shemper and Sons.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, he was an original member of the Hattiesburg Racquet Club and an active member of its board having served as its president. Mr. Shemper was a lifetime member of Temple B’nai Israel synagogue in Hattiesburg having served as congregation president and was also an active supporter of various Jewish organizations including B’nai Brith, the United Jewish Appeal, and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Survivors include five sons, Jacob Shemper, Benjamin Shemper and Gabriel Shemper, all of Hattiesburg, Zachary Shemper of Jackson and Daniel Shemper of Salt Lake City, Utah; two brothers, Jerry Shemper and Marvin Shemper, both of Hattiesburg; one sister, Goldie Hirsberg of Clarksdale; and nine grandchildren.