Obituaries for the week of July 11

Nancy S. Beverly

71, of Hattiesburg

Nancy S. Beverly died July , 2019, at Alden Point Assisted Living on July 7, 2019. A graveside service was held July 10 at Evergreen Cemetery Annex in Woodville.

Mrs. Beverly was born February 16, 1948, in McComb, the daughter of George and Norma Simmons. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1970 with a degree in Library Science and later went to work for Louisiana State University in the Chancellors Office, retiring with 25 years of service. She and her husband served the music ministry of several churches, including Sherwood Presbyterian of Baton Rouge, La.; First Presbyterian of Gulfport; First United Methodist of Starkville; and Petal Presbyterian Church in Petal.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Ted Beverly of Hattiesburg; her daughter, Jennifer Lauren Cooper of Williamsburg, Va.; her sister, Karen Robertson of Liberty; a brother-in-law, Wendell Beverly of Terry; two grandchildren.

William Blalock

92, of Sumrall

William Henry Blalock died July 6, 2019, at the MS State Veterans Home in Collins. Services were July 8 with burial in the First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery.

Mr. Blalock retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sumrall.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Daniel of Sumrall, and Mari Bolton of Monroeville, Ala.; one sister, Vionette Tapp of Roxboro, N.C.; two brothers, Rex and F.D. Blalock, both of Roxboro, N.C.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Paulette Bounds

71, of Gautier

Mary Paulette Bounds died July 2, 2019, at her home. Services were July 6 with burial to follow in Lee-Davis Cemetery.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Bounds Gregory of Rome, Ga. and Nancy Bounds of Ocean Springs; her siblings, Connie Petit of Alma, AK, Wilmer Cooper and William K. Cooper, both of Purvis, Billy Ray Cooper of Chesapeake, Va., Linda Lovins of Bernie, Mo., Diane Pittman of Ft. Smith, Ark. and June Strahan of Long Beach; two grandchildren.

Greg Breland Sr.

93, of Collins

H. G. “Greg” Breland Sr. died July 2, 2019. Funeral services were July 6 at the Collins Presbyterian Church with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

A native of Hattiesburg, he graduated from Hattiesburg High School and entered the University of Mississippi prior to being called to active duty with the U. S. Army during World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theatre of Operations.

He graduated from Ole Miss with a B.B.A. degree. He graduated from the School of Banking of the South at LSU.and the Senior Bank Officers Seminar at Harvard University.

For more than 30 years, Breland worked at State Bank & Trust Co. in Collins. He served as president and CEO up until the bank merged with what is now Priority One Bank.

Breland was a member of the Board of Alderman of the City of Collins and served as mayor pro-tem.

Breland was state president of the Mississippi Young Bankers Section of the Mississippi Bankers Association, served on the Executive Council of the M.B.A., the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Economic Council and a Director of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association.

He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the South Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross in Hattiesburg.

Survivors include his three children, Gregory Breland Jr. of New Orleans, Laura Godfrey of Natchez, and Allen M. Breland of Forest; and three grandchildren.

The Rev. Richard Lee Davis

69, of Lucedale

The Rev. Richard Lee “Mugsy” Davis died July 4, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were July 9 at Hardy Street Baptist Church with burial in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Rev. Davis was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He was a Minister and Marriage and Family Counselor.

Survivors include his wife, Nan Davis of Hattiesburg; one son, Christopher Lee Davis of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Joy Elizabeth Snowden of Hattiesburg; one sister, Beverly Johnson of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Cora Joyce Davis of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren.

Naomi Lynne Touchstone Ford

53, of Hattiesburg

Naomi Lynne Touchstone Ford died July 7, 2019, at her home. Services were July 10 at Richburg Baptist Church with burial in Touchstone Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Ford was a member of Richburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Ford; three sons, Anthony Mitchell Ford, Logan Michael Ford, and Christopher Lane Ford; her mother, Susan Stuart Touchstone; two brothers, Jimmy D. Touchstone, II and Robert Stuart Touchstone; one sister, Cindy Suzanne Underwood; two grandchildren.

Verda Courtney Green

91, of Dixie

Verda Courtney Green died July 8, 2019, at Bedford Care Center Monroe Hall. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Dixie Baptist Church with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Green was a member of Dixie Baptist Church. She worked in retail at Belk-Whitley Corporation, Fine Brothers Madison Department Store and The Vogue. After retiring, she started as a hostess in the ICU at Forrest General Hospital, where she worked for 13 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Seifert of Hattiesburg, and Betty Johnson of Hattiesburg; one son, Larry Green of Hattiesburg; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.

Carl Orr Jr.

62, of Petal

Carl Orr Jr. died July 4, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were July 8 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Orr was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Hollingsworth Orr of Petal; two daughters, Carla Cascio of Brandon, Vanessa Yawn of Petal; mother, Mrs. Carl Orr Sr. of Petal; two sisters, Susan Renot of Wiggins, Cindy Hooks of Petal; four grandchildren.

Olivia Hammett Pittman

67, of Diamondhead

Olivia “Libby” Hammett Pittman, formerly of Petal, died July 6, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Pittman was a retired teacher with the Hancock School system and formerly taught in the Petal School system.

Survivors include her husband, Claude F. “Rusty” Pittman III of Diamondhead; one brother, Mike Hammett of Petal.

Roger Lee Polk

70, of Yazoo City

Roger Lee Polk died July 2, 201. 9 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Services were July 5 with burial in Rawls Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Polk was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Faye Polk of Yazoo City; one daughter, Faith Robinson of Pearl; two sisters, Dorothy Toler of Crosby, Texas and Betty Walters of Hattiesburg; one brother, Kelly Polk of Franklin, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Polk and Sue Polk, both of Hattiesburg; and one half-brother, Jimmy Beard of Ridgeland; four grandchildren, ; four great grandchildren.

Tammy Sherman

55, of Hattiesburg

Tammy Sherman died July 7, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Roberts of Hattiesburg; a son, D. J. Roberts; a sister, Kim Rayborn of Purvis; four brothers, Scott Anderson, Richard Bowman, Billy Bowman, all of Purvis, Buster Bounds of Laurel; three grandchildren

Angela Jane Turner

46, of Petal

Angela Jane Turner died July 5, 2019, in Hattiesburg. Services were July 8 with burial in the Sunset Cemetery in Richton.

Mrs. Turner Angela was born in Hattiesburg to Willie and Vivian Odom on March 6, 1973. A graduate of Richton High School, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. An employee of Regions Bank, she worked for more than 20 years in Hattiesburg as a loan originator.

Survivors include her husband, Lewis “Eddie” Turner III; daughters, Laekyn Odom, and Jaedyn Turner; step-son, Thomas Turner; step-daughter, Kristi Plunkett; brother, Tim Odom; parents, Willie and Vivian Odom; two grandchildren.

Debra Rose H. White

of Lucedale

Debra Rose H. White died July 5, 2019, at Mobile Infirmary General Hospital. Services were July 8 at First United Methodist Church in Lucedale with private burial.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Larry G. White of Lucedale; her daughter, Rebekah Garrard of Wiggins; her sister, Judy Loflin of Lumberton; her brother, Ken Hendricks of Hattiesburg; two grandchildren.

Carson Manning Hall

17 of Hattiesburg

With deepest sadness, we mourn the loss of our son, Carson Manning Hall, 17, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Carson was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and friend.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service was held July 8 at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.

Carson loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was widely and affectionately known for his fun and outgoing personality, and off-beat sense of humor. He was a true friend to people of all ages. His sense of humor, love of music, and passion for both soccer and football were magnetic, bringing much joy and laughter to those around him. From his room, he could sometimes be heard practicing the only two songs he learned on the guitar – Seven Nation Army and Wagon Wheel. Carson’s light shined brightest when he was surrounded by his family, teammates, and friends.

Carson was a proud member of the 2019 graduating class at Sacred Heart Catholic School, and Crusader Field was well-known as one of his favorite places to be. As a student athlete, Carson was the keeper for the soccer team. He was very proud and excited that his Crusaders won the state soccer championship before he graduated. He was relieved when his mother didn’t fuss too much when she found out he would be playing more than just kicker on the football team.

His many years of playing soccer with Hattiesburg Futbol Club resulted in many friendships. He was excited to be playing with some of those friends as a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College team in the fall. We will be forever grateful for the love, kindness, and joy his friends and teammates shared with him. We are also thankful to all his coaches through the years because they helped shape him into the wonderful young man he was.

Carson is survived by his parents, Katrina Hall Odom and Joseph “Joey” Odom, of Hattiesburg, and his two younger sisters, Jillian and Julia, also of Hattiesburg, whom he adored dearly.

Carson is also survived by his grandparents, Joe and Claudia Boutwell, of Petal and Freddie and Brenda Odom of Soso, as well as numerous other loving extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danial Ray Hall, whose loving arms we know he is in now, his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jack Hall of Magee and his maternal grandfather, Coy May of Brandon, in addition to loving aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Carson Hall Memorial Fund through the San Antonio Foundation. The San Antonio Foundation was named after San Antonio Field in Hattiesburg, the first sports fields that Sacred Heart played on. The Foundation helps to privately fund sports programs outside of the school’s organizational budgets. The family plans to direct these funds to benefit the Hattiesburg athletic community in memory of Carson.

The San Antonio Foundation, c/o Carson Hall Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2223, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.