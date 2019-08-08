Obituaries for the week of Aug. 8

Walter Jennings Bone III

75, of Hattiesburg

Walter Jennings Bone III died Aug. 1, 2019, after an extended illness. Services were Aug. 5. A private family graveside service will be held in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.

Mr. Bone was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Jackson to Walter Bone Jr., and Elizabeth Swinford Bone. He was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson and Mississippi State University. He worked in accounting for Shell Oil Company in New Orleans, La. He later worked as a controller at several paper mills in the United States and Mexico.

Robert Burnett Jr.

40, of Seminary

Robert “Tommy” Burnett Jr. died Aug. 4, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Baptist Church of Sanford.

Mr. Burnett was a bridge builder. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sanford.

Survivors include his son, Spencer Burnett of Laurel; his mother, Joyce Delancy of Seminary; his girlfriend, Jackie Brazieal of Seminary; a brother, Daniel Nobles of Seminary; a sister, Melissa Jackson of Seminary.

Jake Dodson

11, of Petal

Jake Dodson died Aug. 4, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at Carterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jake was a member of Carterville Baptist Church. He was a student at Petal Upper Elementary where he was voted the 5th Grade “Most Likely to Become a Stand-up Comedian.” Throughout his education he was an honor roll student. He was athletic, playing both football and basketball. He was also an avid swimmer.

Survivors include his mother, Lorri Kay Dodson of Petal; his grandparents, Larry and Hope Dodson of Petal; one sister, Kaylee Hope Ley of St. Cloud, Minn.

Joe Oliver Bush

81, of Moselle

Joe Oliver Bush died Aug. 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home with burial at Soule’s Chapel Cemetery in Moselle.

Mr. Bush was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Moselle to Joe and Dolly Bush. He attended the Sweetwater School and served in the Army. He was the owner of Bush Plumbing, Heating, and Air which he operated for more than 30 years in Petal, where he served as a volunteer fireman. She was also an honorary Sheriff’s Deputy in Forrest County, an active member of the CB Rescue Club and the National Goldwing Riders Association.

Survivors include his three children, Steven Bush and Cheri Bush Estes, both of Petal, and Miranda Bush Hodgkins of Easley, S.C.; his siblings: Harold Bush of Birmingham, Ala., Larry Bush of Moselle, Bonnie Bush Blackledge and Jan Bush Smith, both of Brandon, Shirley Bush Dickey of Plano, Texas, and Brenda Bush Robinson of Moselle; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Rocko Jamone Ducksworth

Infant, of Hattiesburg

Graveside services were held Aug. 7 at Highland Cemetery, Hattiesburg for infant Rocko Jamone Ducksworth.

Survivors include his mother, Kiara Love of Hattiesburg; father, Robert Ducksworth of Hattiesburg; four brothers, Raymond Gaddis, Robert Ducksworth Jr. and Ra’Mhad Ducksworth, all of Hattiesburg and Trent Ducksworth of Magee; five sisters, Rayianna Gaddis, Raelynn Ducks-worth and Rakalyn Ducksworth, all of Hattiesburg; Royalty Ducks-worth and Rayla Ducksworth, both of Laurel; grandfather, Lamond Ducksworth of Atlanta, Ga.; grandmother, Beronica Leavy of Collins; great-grandmother, Vera Love of Hattiesburg; and great-grandmother, Etta Mae Leavy of Collins.

Richard Ellzey

56, of Carson

Richard Ellzey died Aug. 1, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service was held Aug. 7 at Society Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Ellzey was a truck driver and a farmer. He was a member of North Columbia Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Ellzey of Carson; a son, B.J. Hunt of Columbia; three daughters, Tabitha Ellzey Davis and Carlea Harrison, both of Bassfield, Amanda LeAnn Ellzey of Carson; three brothers, David Baker of Andrews, Texas, John Baker and Michael (Rebecca) Baker, both of Columbia; two sisters, Monica Ellzey Broom of Laurel, Ga., Stampley of Mt. Olive; five grand children.

Wade Evans

90, of Hattiesburg

Wade Evans died Aug. 1, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, Aug. 10, at Lily of The Cross Church, 85 Horse Creek Rd McHenry,.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Evans of McHenry; son, Rodney Evans of McHenry; daughters, Joanna Wixey and Janet Villiard of Perkinston and step-children, Beverly Howse of Gulfport, Stanley Keyes and Kenneth Keyes, both of Laurel and Neal Keyes of Columbia; brother, Ronald Dye; sisters, Rose Keener, Frances Cortez, Margaret Murillo, Alice Bourque, Carolyn Seymour and Illa Perez; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joseph Lee

80, of Richton

Joseph “Jody” Lee, formerly of Petal, died July 31 at Asbury Hospice House. Memorial services were Aug. 3 with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Mr. Lee was a member of the Diamondhead United Methodist Church and retired from St. Francis Medical Center of Monroe, La., as a nuclear radiology technician. For 24 years, he hosted a food booth at the Washington Parrish Fair in Franklinton. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Florence Lee of Richton; a daughter, Jeanna Lee of Ft. Worth, Texas; a son, Charles K. Lee of Richton; a brother, Thomas Kyle Lee of Henderson, Nev.; five grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

Anette McCormick

74, of New Augusta

Anette McCormick died July 29, 2019, at her home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Ms. McCormick retired as a truck driver with Schneider and Poole Tricking Companies.

Survivors include her best confidant, Bobby Ray “Baby Brother” Dyse of New Augusta.

Betty Lofton Patterson

88, of Hattiesburg

Betty Lofton Patterson died July 30, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were Aug. 2 with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Susan King; three sisters, Ilean Allen, Estelle Pendarvis and Audrey Blair; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren.

Carmen Sandifer

66, of Purvis

Carmen Sandifer died Aug. 3, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. Services were Aug. 7 with burial in Coaltown Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Mollie Gildersleeve, Rebecca Crosby, Amy Barrett and Greg Sandifer; one sister, Desma Nelson and one brother, Bill Taylor; five grandchildren.

Herbert Kendall Powell

55, of Sumrall

Herbert Kendall "Ken" Powell died Aug. 1, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley. Services were Aug. 5 at Community Baptist Church with burial in Powell Family Cemetery.

Mr. Powell was a tool pusher for Brigade Oil Company and attended Community Baptist Church.

Survivors include a step-son, Michael Wayne Hibley of Foxworth and a brother, Keith Powell of Sumrall.

Dixie Stringer

80, of Hattiesburg

Dixie Stringer died July 30, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were Aug. 2 with burial in Jesse Bryant Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Angelia Stringer and four grandchildren.