obituaries for the week of Aug. 22

Wendy LeeAnn Anderson

49, of Jonesboro, Ark.

Wendy LeeAnn Anderson died Aug. 19, 2019, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Central Baptist Church with a private burial in Hubbard, Texas.

Mrs. Anderson was born in Conroe, Texas on Aug. 15, 1970, to William and Judy Palmer Robert. She was a graduate of Conroe High School in 1989. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. During her tenure in Hattiesburg, where her husband, Blake, served as the offensive coordinator on the coaching staff at the University of Southern Mississippi, she served as the children’s director at Asbury United Methodist Church in Petal.

Survivors include her husband, Blake Anderson; children, Coleton Scott Anderson, Callie LeeAnn Anderson and Robert Cason Anderson of Jonesboro; her mother, Judy Kay Robert, and brother, Jeff Robert of Montgomery, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Eugene N. Byrd

78, of Hattiesburg

Eugene Byrd died Aug. 15, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Born Oct. 4, 1940, in Gallop, New Mexico, Mr. Byrd was an enrolled agent of the Internal Revenue Service and practiced in Texas and Mississippi. He graduated from Stephenville High School in Stephenville, Texas in 1959 and earned a BBA from Texas A & M in 1963 where he played on the A & M golf team. He worked for Arthur Anderson in Dallas, in golf club management in New York, Texas and California, played two years on the professional golf circuit and worked as an accountant in Hattiesburg. He worked with numerous civic endeavors including Kiwanis International and First Tee Program. He served on the MS Board of Directors of the Junior Clubs Association. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hattiesburg.

Survivors include his son, Joseph Christopher Byrd from Stapleton, Ala.

Sheila Cile Cooley

64, of Wiggins

Sheila Cile Cooley died Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with burial tin the Cooley Family Cemetery in Buck Creek.

Mrs. Cooley taught school at Runnelstown for 22 years.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Cooley of Richton; children, Calvin Cooley, Dusty Hudson, Dale Grantham; brother, Billy Glynn Shotts; sisters, Betty Shotts McLendon, Kathy Shotts Rainey; 13 grandchildren.

Dewey F. Hollingsworth

95, of Runnelstown

Dewey F. Hollingsworth died Aug, 17, 2019, at his home. Services were Aug. 21 at First Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hollingsworth served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He worked in quality control at Mississippi Tank before his retirement. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader in First Baptist Church of Runnelstown.

Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Sue Hollingsworth of Runnelstown; five children, Carolyn Layton of Vancleave, Janet Ricketson of Runnelstown, Ted Hollingsworth and Jennifer Penton, all of Runnelstown, Donna Jones of Sandhill; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Jay Lawrence Jernigan

65, of Hattiesburg

Jay Lawrence Jernigan died Aug. 14, 2019, at his home. Services were Aug. 21 in the chapel at Forrest Funeral Home with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Jernigan was born July 31, 1954, to Alfred Jernigan Sr. and Betty Jernigan, in El Dorado, Ark. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1972, The University of Mississippi in 1976, and The University of Mississippi Law School in 1979.

Survivors include his daughter, Jacqueline Sophia “Sophie” Jernigan Pettey; one grandson; one brother, Al Jernigan.

Addison Gracelyn Morgan

10, of Petal

Addison Gracelyn Morgan died Aug. 17. Memorial services were held Aug. 21 at Petal Harvey Baptist Church with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Richton.

Addison was born January 9, 2009, in China. She was joined with her new family on August 30, 2010. She was a fifth grader at Petal Upper Elementary School. Addison loved Jesus, her mom and other family, music, art, friends, school, and swimming.

Survivors include her mother, Melissa Ann Morgan of Petal; her grandparents, Don and Jan Morgan of Richton; an aunt, Mecklyn Morgan of Richton; great aunts Susan Jeffcoats of Panama City Beach, Fla., Kathy Horne of Maryville, Tenn.

Bertine Crosby McDonald

94, of Clinton

Bertine Crosby McDonald, formerly of Petal, died Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. McDonald was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Lenny McDonald of Glendale; three daughters, Ernestine Eavenson of Petal, Marilyn Bullock and Cindy Franklin, both of Clinton; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Thomas Sellers

78, of Petal

Thomas Sellers died Aug. 17, 2019, at his home. Services were Aug. 20 with burial in Sellers Cemetery.

Mr. Sellers served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Sellers; one daughter, Kimball Passman; one son, Thomas Kenneth Sellers; two sisters, Nancy Myrick and Patricia Odom; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Marion Wayne Sellers

61, of Wiggins

Marion Wayne Sellers died Aug. 16, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Marion Sellers of Wiggins; his children, Tabitha Lee, Ramsey Sellers, Jacy Thompson and Jeffrey Allen, all of Wiggins, Cori Hutchinson of Mobile, Ala., Dena Cox of D’Iberville, and Jessica Shaw of Saucier; his mother, Hazel Sellers of Wiggins; his siblings, Keith Sellers of Wiggins, Eugene Sellers of Petal, Patty Tait of Wiggins.

Michael E. Parrett

69, of Hattiesburg

Michael E. “Mike” Parrett died Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. Services were Aug. 22.

Survivors include his three daughters, Shannon Clark and Shellie Forrester, both of Petal, and Summer Wedgeworth f Sumrall; his mother, Myrtle Draughn Parrett of Picayune; his sister, Jane Malone of Picayune; seven grandchildren.

Shirley Ann Shoemake

78, of Petal

Shirley Ann “Pearl” Shoemake died August 11, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were August 14 at Carterville Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Shoemake was a member of Carterville Baptist Church. She was a Registered Nurse, spending her whole career with Methodist Hospital then Wesley Medical Center.

Survivors include one daughter, Shannon Reynolds of Petal; one son, Craig Shoemake of Florida; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one sister, Jean Updegreff of Petal; two brothers, Randy King and the Rev. Gerald King, both of Petal.

Marjorie W. Steen

84, of Hattiesburg

Marjorie J. Steen died Aug. 12, 2019. Services were Aug. 16 at Central Baptist Church with burial in Roseland Park Mausoleum.

Mrs. Steen was a retired registered nurse and a member of Central Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Arlin W. Steen Jr. of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Judy Rowell of Panama City Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren.

Betty Ross Thomson

94, of Hattiesburg

Betty Ross-Thomson died Aug. 6, 2019. Services were Aug. 12 with burial at Highland Cemetery.

Following graduation from Hattiesburg High School in 1941, Mrs. Thomsen attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She completed her BS in home economics in 1945 at Mississippi Southern College (USM). Pursuing a master's in home economics, she enrolled at the University of Tennessee, where she was active in the Kappa Chapter of Phi Mu Fraternity. She later taught nutrition and dietetics to student nurses at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and worked at a small private kindergarten.

She founded Playhaven School for trainable handicapped children. During this time she completed two masters degrees from USM: one in educational psychology, the other in mental retardation. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin and held several positions with the university and the Wisconsin State Department of Education. When she retired in 1994, she was superintendent of Education for the Physically Handicapped for the state of Wisconsin. She was active at First Baptist Church (Venture) and numerous charitable organizations, including several professional groups. She was a life member of Hattiesburg Historical Society.

Survivors include her only child, Kym Ross Waldrop and her sister, Mary Ross Daniels.

David Nix Tullos Jr.

53, of Hattiesburg

David Nix Tullos Jr. died Aug. 17, 2019. Services were Aug. 20 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Tullos retired from Forrest General Hospital and was a statistician. He was a member of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include two sisters, Cindy Maddox and Susan Tullos.