Obituaries for the week of Aug. 15

Billy Ray Anderson

83, of Purvis

Billy Ray Anderson died August 9, 2019, at his home. Services were August 11 with burial in Anderson Family Cemetery.

Mr. Anderson was of the Catholic faith. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Mason. He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalie Anderson of Purvis; two daughters, Denise Edwards and Rhonda Anderson; two sons, James Ray Anderson and John Anderson; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Edwina Beavers

77, of Seminary

Edwina Wallace Beavers died Aug. 8, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were Aug. 12 with burial in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Beavers was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Calvin Aultman of Seminary; two daughters, Elisa Aultman Duley of Seminary and Sylina Hatten of Hattiesburg; one sister, Fannie Ruth Payne of Poplarville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Shelley Bevon

47, of Hattiesburg

Shelley Bevon died August 12, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church with burial in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.

Ms. Bevon worked as an LPN for Hattiesburg Clinic and Bedford Care.

Survivors include her parents, T.J. and Patsy Bevon; one brother, Tam Bevon.

Melody Price Bryant

60, of Lumberton

Melody Price Bryant died August 6, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were August 1 at the Lumberton United Methodist Church with burial in Lumberton City Cemetery.

Mrs. Bryant was a member of the Lumberton United Methodist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for more than 30 years, most recently at the House of Style Salon.

Survivors include her daughter, Lindsey Bryant Williams of Hattiesburg; her mother, Eleanor Price of Lumberton; mother-in-law, Nell Buckley of Hattiesburg; two sisters-in-law, Dawn Brumfield of Hattiesburg, Laura Watrous of Madison; two grandchildren.

Arthur Sanford Bond

of Diamondhead

Arthur Sanford “Sandy” Bond died August 8, 2019, under hospice care at his home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at Moore Funeral Home, 805 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg. Burial will be at Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Bond attended Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School with the Class of 1960. After two years at Auburn University, he obtained his BA in mathematics from the University of Southern Mississippi, and in 1985 added an MBA from the University of Denver, Colo..

Mr. Bond worked in executive management positions primarily with three companies: General Electric Co., Pullman Co. and Coors Brewing Company. After his retirement, he formed three companies on the Gulf Coast: Reliable Beverages; Sears Authorized Retail Dealer Store in Waveland, which was demolished by Hurricane Katrina; and Liberty Enterprises, a residential construction company assisting with long-term recovery from Hurricane Katrina. He was a member of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce and the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club. He served on Governor Haley Barbour’s Commission for Recovery from Katrina.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Mary Bond of Diamondhead; sons Jason Bond and Brantley Bond; three granddaughters; sister Barbara Beall; sister-in-law Cherie Bond; his first wife, Sandra Milstead Bond.

Verna Clariece Callahan

88, of Hattiesburg

Verna Clariece Callahan died Aug. 11, 2019. Services were Aug. 14 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel with private burial in Glendale Cemetery.

Mrs. Callahan was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, LaRoy Callahan Jr.

Dee Dement

65, of Wiggins

“Dee” Dement died August 8, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Services were August 10 with burial in Bounds Cemetery.

Mrs. Dement was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her companion, Gerald Ray Cruthirds of Wiggins; two sons, Richard Chad Vaughn of Hattiesburg and Cory Wilson Vaughn of Petal; one daughter, Tonya Smith of Wiggins; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; sisters, Sonja Chambers of Laurel, Jane Speed of Ellisville, Nellie Jones of Sandersville, Jackie Doggett of Richton and one brother, Robert Dement of Ellisville.

Thomas Glen Graham

64, of Petal

Thomas Glen “Tommy” Graham, died August 8, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Services were August 11.

Mr. Graham was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his son, Chase Graham of Purvis; sisters, Brenda Parks of Moselle, Sue Termine of Pearl River, La., Shirley Roseberry of Purvis and Debbie Robin of St. Bernard, La.

Melinda Gray

67, of Hattiesburg

Melinda Gray died August 6, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Memorial services were held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

Mrs. Gray was born March 25, 1952. She had been retired from oil and gas leasing for about 12 years and was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension where she had served as vice president of The Daughters of the Kings.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Jim Gray; one sister, Marianne Wellborn; two brothers, Brett Henson and Drew Henson.

Audrey Gulley

77, of Hattiesburg

Audrey Gulley died Aug. 12, 2019, at her home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Saulters Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Brady Cemetery.

Mrs. Gulley was born December 6, 1941, in Simpson County to Clarence Richard Reeves and Helen Beatrice Fedrick Reeves. She was a florist and a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Harvey of Hattiesburg; two daughters-in-law, Ester Harvey of Hattiesburg and Lori Bourgeois of Lafayette, La.; six sisters, Shirley Lightsey of Gautier, Mary Meadows of Cottondale, Fla., Katy Walker of Prentiss, Linda Leger of Butler, Ala., Patricia McCarty of Tallulah, La. and Margaret Bennett of Lena; two brothers, Robert Reeves of Laurel and Larry Reeves of Lisman, Ala.

Jimmy D. Jones

83, of Petal

Jimmy D. Jones died August 9, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were August 13 at Petal Harvey Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Jones was a lifetime deacon, trustee, and greeter at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was named Alumni of the Year for Petal School District in 2012. He was a member of the Petal Touchdown and Dugout clubs. He was a former volunteer coach with the Dixie Youth for the Petal Optimist Club.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elaine C. Jones of Petal; his son, Ronnie D. Jones of Las Vegas, Nev.; his daughter, Karla Hogan of Petal; his sister, Falba Walker of Petal; a sister-in-law, Wilma Jones of Petal; his five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Jean Curry MacGregor

72, of Lake Mary, Fla.

Jean Marie Curry MacGregor, a former longtime resident of Hattiesburg, died Aug. 11. A service was Saturday, Aug. 17, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m.

Mrs. McGregor graduated from Hattiesburg High School where she was voted Most Beautiful. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi and was selected Most Beautiful by the Ford Model Agency of New York City. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include one sister, Janet Ponder of Columbus, N.C.; five children, Barbara Jean Hansen of Lake Mary, Fla., Scotty MacGregor of Boston, Mass., Susie Butts of Laurel, Lynda Lamier of Bay St Louis and John William MacGregor of Gautier; 10 grandchildren, ; 10 great grandchildren.

Shirley Ann Shoemake

78, of Petal

Shirley Ann “Pearl” Shoemake died August 11, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were August 14 at Carterville Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Shoemake was a member of Carterville Baptist Church. She was a Registered Nurse, spending her whole career with Methodist Hospital then Wesley Medical Center.

Survivors include one daughter, Shannon Reynolds of Petal; one son, Craig Shoemake of Florida; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one sister, Jean Updegreff of Petal; two brothers, Randy King and the Rev. Gerald King, both of Petal.

Betty Ross Thomsen

77, of Seminary

Betty Ross-Thomson died Aug. 6, 2019. Services were Aug. 12 with burial at Highland Cemetery.

Following graduation from Hattiesburg High School in 1941, Mrs. Thomsen attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She completed her BS in home economics in 1945 at Mississippi Southern College (USM). Pursuing a master's in home economics, she enrolled at the University of Tennessee, where she was active in the Kappa Chapter of Phi Mu Fraternity. She later taught nutrition and dietetics to student nurses at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and worked at a small private kindergarten.

She founded Playhaven School for trainable handicapped children. During this time she completed two masters degrees from USM: one in educational psychology, the other in mental retardation. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin and held several positions with the university and the Wisconsin State Department of Education. When she retired in 1994, she was superintendent of Education for the Physically Handicapped for the state of Wisconsin. She was active at First Baptist Church (Venture) and numerous charitable organizations, including several professional groups. She was a life member of Hattiesburg Historical Society.

Survivors include her only child, Kym Ross Waldrop and her sister, Mary Ross Daniels.

John David Harrison

64, of Sumrall

John David Harrison died Aug. 12. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Midway First Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Midway First Baptist Church, 77 Midway Church Road, Sumrall.

Mr. Harrison served in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserves. He retired after 38 years from Mississippi Power Company. He loved his country and he loved his family. Semper Fidelis. The Marines. The Few. The Proud. He was a member of Midway First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Felicia "Fee" Harrison of Sumrall; two sons, Jason Daniel Harrison (Anna) of Laurel and John Hudson Harrison of Sumrall; one daughter, Courtney Terrell (Anthony) of Sumrall; one sister, Cherry Flanagan (Butch) of Meridian; two brothers, Paul Harrison (Michaelle) of Ocean Springs, and Joel Harrison (Pam) of Meridian; seven grandchildren, Jaidyn Harrison, Jonah Harrison, Eli Harrison, Molli Harrison, Caylen Terrell, Gage Harrison and Weston Terrell; father-and mother-in-law, Ben and Willie Ruth Hudson; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Chris and Lisa Hudson, Jeff and Tracie Hudson, Vince and Beth Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Joshua and Zachary Harrison and his parents, Dub and Janice "Neecy" Harrison.

Pallbearers will be Jason Harrison, John Hudson Harrison, Anthony Terrell, Chris Hudson, Jeff Hudson, and Vince Smith.