Obituaries: Week of April 25, 2019

﻿Nell Anthony Cooley

84, of Seminary

Nell Anthony Cooley died April 22, 2019. Graveside services were April 24 at Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Cooley was a member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Tony Anthony of Seminary; two sisters, Sherry Cameron and Linda Ladner, both of Hattiesburg; one grandson; one great-grandson.

James H. Dye

84, of Petal

James H. Dye died April 21, 2019. Graveside services were April 24 at Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Dye retired from Dye & Gunn Plumbing Contractors and was a member of Carterville Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Samuel H. Dye and Andrew E. Dye, both of Petal; one sister, Linda Smith of Petal; three brothers, Melvin Dye of Chula Vista, Calif., Herbert Dye and Gene Dye, both of Petal; four grandchildren, Madison, Charles, Chandler, and Presley.

Gary Gibson

58, of Midway

Gary Gibson died April 19, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m.. Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Mr. Gibson worked in sales at N&H Electronics for more than 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sandra Gibson of the Midway Community; a son, Joey Gibson of the Midway Community; a brother, Ricky Gibson of Hattiesburg and one grandson.

Glynn Louis Kiger

80, of Petal

Glynn Louis Kiger died April 8, 2019, at Bedford Care Center, Monroe Hall. Memorial services were April 20.

Mr. Kiger was a heavy equipment operator for Pacific Gas and Electric.

Survivors include Lillian Kiger; daughters, Vivan O'Neal, Denise Partida, Kelly Regoli, and Racheal King; sisters, Dianne Davis of California and Joanne McCall of Oregon; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Marie Lynette Howell

88, of Hattiesburg

Marie Lynette Howell died April 29, 2019. Services were April 24 with burial in Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Kiger was a retired teacher with the Forrest County School System and biology teacher at Jones Junior College and was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Hugh Howell; two sons, Kinny Howell and Wayne Howell, both of Hattiesburg; one brother, Jerry Long of Hattiesburg; one sister, Faye Harbour of Shreveport, La; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Lester Clinton Ingram Jr.

80, of Sumrall

Lester "L.C." Ingram Jr. died April 16, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were April 19 at Oral Baptist Church with burial in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Ingram was employed with Honda Sports Center for more than 50 years. He was a master mechanic and a lifetime member of Bassmasters, and member of Oral Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Vivian Conerly of Sumrall; two sisters, Sylvia Ishee of Rawls Springs and Joyce Irby of Hattiesburg; one brother, Bobby Ingram of Petal; one granddaughter.

Frances Baker

of Hattiesburg

Frances Baker of Hattiesburg died April 16, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Dallas. Services were April 22 with burial in Biloxi National Cemetery.

Mrs. Baker was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and a special needs bus monitor.

Survivers include three daughters, Donna Bailey of Hattiesburg, Debbie Rounsaville of Hattiesburg, and Laurie Ann Rickard of Dallas; one sister, Mildred Nations of Prentiss; one brother, William "Billy Joe" Hatten of Hattiesburg; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Donna Anderson Bustin

55, of Richton

Donna Anderson Bustin died April 22, 2019, at her home. Services were April 25 at Liberty Baptist Church in Noxapater with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Bustin was a member of Vision Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Victor Bustin of Richton; two sons, Ryan Bustin of Richton and Grant Bustin of Petal; her mother, Dorothy Gresset of Brandon; her father, Marvin Anderson of Philadelphia; one sister, Sarah Wallace of Brandon; and one brother, Terry Anderson of Philadelphia; two grandchildren.

Barbara Russell|

71, of Petal

Barbara Russell died April 21, 2019, at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg. Services were April 25 with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.

Mrs. Russell was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Terri Wren, Angel Freeman and Joy Suggs, all of Petal, and Pam James of Shreveport, La.; two sons, Tommy Russell of Montgomery, Texas, and Tony Russell of Florence; one sister, Charlotte Brooks of Earle, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

April Gale O’Quinn

83, of Hattiesburg

Dr. April Gale O’Quinn died April 21, 2019, at Provision Living at Hattiesburg. Services were April 24 with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia.

Dr. O’Quinn was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Columbia. She started her career as a nurse. Shortly after graduating from nursing school at Baylor University, she enrolled in the University of Texas Medical School specializing in oncology. After graduation she started her career at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, before being recruited by Tulane Medical Center, where she was the head of the Ob-Gyn Department for 22 years before retiring in 2004.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Mary Kathryn O’Quinn and Cheryl O’Quinn.

Maxine Knotts

89, of Bloomingdale, Ill.

Maxine Knotts, formerly of Hattiesburg, died April 20, 2019, at the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Ill. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. until service time Friday.

Mrs. Knotts was a member of Kensington Woods Church of Christ and a past receptionist for the Hattiesburg Clinic.

Survivors include her son, Jim Knotts of Bloomington, Ill.; three sisters, Kathleen Read of Bay Springs, Dean McCoy of Hattiesburg, Monteen Brown of Bay Springs; one granddaughter; one grandson; two great-grandchildren.

Mary Vernon

73, of Hattiesburg

Mary Vernon died April 18, 2019, at the Asbury Hospice House. Services were April 20 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Mrs. Vernon was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a former owner of Harvey’s Florist Shop in Meridian and had worked at the Pearl River Community College Bookstore.

Survivors include her two sons, Dwayne Jones of Sumrall, Todd Jones of Hattiesburg; and two grandchildren.

Emily O. Aultman Broome

90, of Petal

Emily O. Aultman Broome died April 18, 2019, at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg. Services were at Petal Harvey Baptist Church with burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Mrs. Broome was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church. She retired from the old Methodist Hospital as a sterile processing technician before retiring in 1993. Before working at the hospital, she was a seamstress at Reliance Manufacturing Corporation.

Survivors include three children, Thomas Lavelle Broome, Junior Dale Broome and Reda Broome Taylor, all of Petal; one sister, Annie Pool of Sanford; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Rochelle Ann Smith

63, of Sumrall

Rochelle Ann Smith died April 17, 2019. Services were April 22 at First Baptist Church of Oloh with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Smith was a makeup artist at Dillards working for Estee Lauder. She was also a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Oloh.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Smith Jr. of Sumrall; two daughters, Nikki Christy of Hattiesburg and Andrea Smith of Sumrall; two sons, Gary Smith III of Sumrall and Elliott Smith of Sumrall; her mother, Edna Fanguy of Houma, La.; two sisters, Linda Guidry of New Iberia, La. and Margaret Ellender of Houma, La.; and three brothers, Michael Fanguy of Shreveport, La., Albert Fanguy of Bay St. Louis, and Dean Fanguy of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren.