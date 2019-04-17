obituaries: Week of April 18, 2019

﻿Anna Louise Clemons

of Hattiesburg­

Anna Louise Clemons died April 3, 2019.

Mrs. Clemons was born in Hattiesburg on Jan. 30, 1944, to the late Spellmon and Jessie Jackson of Hattiesburg. She was a member of the Kingdom of Jehovah Witnesses

Survivors include by her husband of 46 years Charles “Fred” Clemons Sr., and their three children, Keturah “Renâ” Johnson and Jessica Johnson, both of Hattiesburg, Charles Clemons of Ridgeland; one step-son Shelton Greer of Raleigh, N.C.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Betty Olexy of West Columbia, Texas, Herman, Andrew and Hughlon Jackson and Linda Buck, all of Hattiesburg, Annette Smith of Shubuta, sisters in-law Marcella Jackson and Virginia Jackson, both of Hattiesburg.

Miranda Rochelle Griffith

36, of Hattiesburg

Miranda Rochelle Griffith died April 1, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were April 14 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Griffith was born Oct. 24, 1982, to Earl Lee and Stella Griffith in Hattiesburg.

Survivors include her three children, Zadrian Smith, Aiden Broch and Trinity Griffith; her mother; seven siblings, Deanna Griffith, James Griffith, Wykedrell Lee, Sheila Lee, Reginald Lee, Kent Lee and Alfred Adams.

Anna Lou Housley

60, of Baxterville

Anna Lou Housley died April 14, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were April 18 at New Life Church of God with burial in Baxterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Housley was a member of Baxterville Church of God.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Housley of Baxterville; four sons, Shane Housley of Coker, Ala., Josh Housley of Northport, Ala., Billy Joe Housley and Mark Housley, both of Baxterville; two sisters, Janice Dennis of Baxterville and Pat Slocumb of Columbia; and four brothers, Charlie Dixon of Purvis, Marshall Dixon of Purvis, Elmer Miller of Baxterville, and Robert Dixon of Baxterville; six grandchildren

Richard Hunter III

48, of Hattiesburg

Richard Howard “Tripp” Hunter died April 9, 2019. Services were April 12 at Hardy Street Baptist Church with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Deena Hunter of Hattiesburg; two sons, Richard H. “Rix” Hunter IV of Hattiesburg and Jackson Lake Hunter; step-mother, Ann Hunter Hurley of Petal; four brothers, Erik Hunter of Hattiesburg, Ben Hunter of Biloxi, , Marshall Hunter and Cory Hunter, both of Petal.

Glynn Louise Kiger

80, of Petal

Glynn Louise Kiger died April 8, 2019, at Bedford Care Center, Monroe Hall. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Kiger was a heavy equipment operator for Pacific Gas and Electric.

Survivors include Lillian Kiger; daughters, Vivian O'Neal, Denise Partida, Kelly Regoli and Racheal King; sisters, Diane Davis of California and Jo Anne McCall of Oregon; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Claudie Long

77 of McLaurin

Claudie Long died April 11, 2019, at his residence in McLaurin. Services were April 17 with burial in McLaurin Cemetery.

Mr. Long was a mechanic and owner of the Sportsman Quickstop Bait and Tackle Grocery in Brooklyn. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and a Mason. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include a daughter, April Long Beacht of Brunswick, MD; a sister, Emily Long Overman of Durham, N.C.; two grandchildren.

Pauline Pace

95, of Petal

Pauline “Polly” Pace died April 11, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Services were April 16 with burial in Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest.

Mrs. Pace was a member of Petal United Methodist Church and had retired from the Mississippi State Employment Agency.

Survivors include two sons, Mike Pace of Madison, Kim Pace of Petal; a daughter, Kathi Pope of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Wendy Gorsuch Richardson

80, of Petal

Wendy Opal Gorsuch Richardson died April 14, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were April 18 with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Petal.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Danny Richardson; her son, Ross ‘Nick’ Quick; daughter Sherri Marengo of Petal; stepdaughter Tamera French of Houston Texas; four grandchildren and several great grandkids; brothers Ross of El Paso Texas, Roy Morgan of Petal.

Donna Kay Vinson Smith

67, of Petal

Donna Kay Vinson Smith died April 12, 2019. at her home. Graveside services were April 17 at Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Smith was an antique dealer, security guard and a healthcare provider.

Survivors include her husband, Kerry Glen Smith of Petal; one daughter, Melissa Dement; one son, Frank Holifield; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister, Gail Stuck.

Thomas W. Saucier

69, of Hattiesburg

Thomas W. Saucier died April 12, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were April 17 with burial at Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Saucier attended Beacon Baptist Church. He was a veteran who served in the United States Navy. He was the owner and operator of Casablanca Construction since 1986.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyne Saucier of Hattiesburg; one son, Sean W. Saucier of Hattiesburg; one brother-in-law, Claude Boissery of Casablanca, Morocco.

Marsha Sundeen

58, of Lamar County

Marsha Sundeen died April 15, 2019, at her home. Services were April 10.

Mrs. Sundeen was a long time employee of Grand Bank.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Sundeen of Lamar County; one son, Jeremy Sundeen of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Tilton Powell of the Sunrise Community and Jerry Wayne Powell of Runnelstown; three grandchildren.

Mildred Broome Wagner

95, of Hattiesburg

Mildred Broome Wagner died April 11, 2019, at Bedford Care Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Wagner was a retired school teacher who lived in Belleville, Ill., for many years. She returned to Hattiesburg in 1985. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School.

Survivors include one daughter, Jean Wagner Love; one son, Joseph Stanley Wagner; four brothers, Harry O. Broome of Slidell, La., Edwin Glenn Broome of Hattiesburg, Bobby Gerald Broome of Florida, and Henry Lamar Broome of Bay St. Louis; one grandson; two great-grandchildren.