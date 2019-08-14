Celebrate summer of peace, love, music at event Aug. 16

Fifty years ago this summer, 400,000 flower children gathered at Woodstock and made history. Grab a few of your groovy friends (those over 21 years of age), crank up your VW bus, and join the Hattiesburg Zoo on August 16 for Zoostock, the most iconic, retrospective event to ever hit the Hub City.

Celebrate the “summer of love” with three hours of peace, love, music, and beer. This is an adult-only (21+) after-hours happening that’s all about fun, friendship, and supporting a good cause. Proceeds will benefit the future giraffe exhibit and expansion of the zoo.

Zoostock begins at 6:30 p.m., and is all original, including the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased online prior to the event for $6.50, the same pricing as Woodstock in 1969. Admission at the gate will be a modern $10 per person. Entry will include unlimited rides on the “peace train” and the “psychedelic carousel.” If you’re looking for somewhere to chill out, wear your swimsuit and relive the 60’s at Mississippi’s only “Splash Pad Dance Floor.” Costumes and hippie garb are highly encouraged for the Friday evening festivities.

Themed Woodstock grub and icy cold beverages will be on sale throughout the night. Cool, sweet treats will be available for purchase nearby if you’re in need of a little liquid courage before taking a free-spirited slide down “Hippie Hill.” The playlist for the night includes classic hits from the ’60s and 70’s that you know and love. For people in search of a live music vibe, Burna Hinton and Phillip Blackwell will be performing unplugged at “Camp Marsh Mellow,” where you can sit by a fire and listen to classic acoustic tunes.

Zoostock merchandise is currently available for purchase at the Hattiesburg Zoo gift shop, and will also be on sale the night of the event. Merchandise includes: logo T-shirts, tie-dye T-shirts, logo bandanas, buttons, stickers, limited edition posters and more! There will also be a “Medic Tent” to set up event-goers with some “Hippie Happies,” like granola, a taste of cotton candy made by Hub Spins, and Peace Tea, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Zoostock 2019 is presented by Stokes Distributing, Hub Spins and Coca-Cola.

For more information, visit HattiesburgZoo.com and facebook.com/HattiesburgZoo, or call (601) 545-4576. Tickets available at: squareup.com/ store/ hattiesburg-zoo/events/.