SUMRALL – Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson said she had no doubt when she turned to freshman pitcher Avery Smith in the top of the sixth inning.

It was a tough situation for even the most experienced players as Smith entered the game with runners at second and third base with no outs with her team down by one run in an elimination playoff game.

“We have had her in our back pocket for a while,” Robertson said. “We have been trying to put her in not such stressful situations. We’ve just been plugging her into some varsity innings, and she has been doing the job. We were just waiting for this moment, and she was ready for it.

“We all had confidence in her. We knew she could do it.”

To say Smith delivered would be an understatement, as she shut down Green County’s offense and allowed no hits in three innings, which ultimately helped Sumrall walk off the Lady Wildcats 9-8 in eight innings in the series-deciding Game 3.

“I knew that when I got my chance that I was going to do well,” Smith said. “I knew we were in a tough situation; I didn’t know we would go into extra innings, but I knew it was tough, and we had to get through it. I just told myself to do what I needed to do and got it done.”

Before Smith’s shutdown relief outing, the game was a back and forth, with hits and errors lighting up the scoreboard early on.

Greene County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after coming with an RBI single and RBI double with two outs.

But Sumrall tied the game in the bottom of the first as Shaylee Ingram, who reached base with a single, scored on a fielding error from first base. Ashlyn Burkhalter then added a run with an RBI single.

The Lady Wildcats jumped back ahead in the second after scoring a run off an RBI sac bunt with one out. On the same play, Sumrall prevented further damage by throwing a runner trying to advance from second to third base to come up with an inning-ending double play.

The pattern continued to follow as Sumrall again tied the game in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Ingram.

Greene County stayed head in the third inning with an RBI sac fly with one out to push the score to 4-3. But another base running mistake led to a runner being thrown out a third and ending the inning on another double play.

Regardless of the double plays, the Lady Wildcats were able to take out Burkhalter, who was Sumrall’s starting pitcher. Burkhalter allowed four runs off five hits and walked one batter in three innings.

Brandi Bond then took the circle in relief but gave up a 2-run home run in the fifth that extended Greene County’s lead to 6-3.

Bond managed to redeem herself in the bottom half of the frame as she drove in a run with an RBI double and then scored off an error to cut the deficit to 6-5, which kept Sumrall alive. But hee Lady Bobcats then picked up needed momentum from freshman Madison Sherman, who an RBI single while a throwing error allowed another run to score and give Sumrall a 7-6 lead.

“That was huge,” Robertson said. Without (Sherman) we would not be where we were. She gave us a chance. She gave us total life again. She is one of those other ones that we have had in our back pocket. We know she can hit it. She hits in JV very well. She’s the cleanup batter in JV.”

Greene County again tied the game in the sixth after the Lady Wildcats came up with three straight hits to open the inning and tied the game with a 2-run RBI double and take an 8-7 lead. This led Robertson to send Smith in relief, who came up with a strikeout and an infield flyout. She did give up a walk but came up with another flyout to end the inning.

In Smith’s three complete innings, she struck out three batters and retired the Lady Wildcats in order in the seventh and eighth inning to complete her outing.

“You have to know that you are better than the batter up there and that you are going to strike them out or going to get them out whatever works,” Smith said. “I was confident when I went out there. But each time we kept getting three up and three down with nobody getting on base, it just became easier.”

In the seventh inning, Anna Grace Shows kept Sumrall alive with a two-out RBI single and sent the game into extra innings. Bond then ended the game in the eighth after hitting a single through the infield gap.

Sumrall will now head to the 4A quarterfinals and get a playoff rematch against Newton County, who eliminated the Lady Bobcats last season.

“We have another chance at them,” Robertson said. “That’s who put us out at last year. I think we match up pretty well with them. The girls are ready. We haven’t (reached the quarterfinals) in more than a decade. It’s been a long time coming.”