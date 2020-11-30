One of the things I enjoy about holiday movies is that there is a baked in tradition with them. Most families sit down and watch a holiday movie or two at some point either on or around the holidays, and, usually, it’s set which ones are going to be watched. Usually with my family, on Christmas night, after dinner has been eaten and all the presents have been opened, we watch “The Ref.” Personally, before visiting my family, I enjoy watching “Home Alone” and “Die Hard” … and, if I can squeeze it in, “White Christmas.”

Most of the time holiday movies tend to fall into one of two categories: sentimental films that reinforce to everyone what the reason for the season is or films that just happen to be set on the holiday so anyone watching them has an excuse to watch them on Christmas. For examples of the former, see “Holiday Inn,” “The Holiday” and “Love Actually,” and, for examples of the latter, see “Die Hard,” “Batman Returns” and “Die Hard 2.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is definitely of the sentimental variety. I must admit, however, that I had not seen the film all the way through, only bits and pieces on television over the years. Despite only seeing roughly a quarter of it, I already knew the basic outline. George Bailey (James Stewart) is a perpetually down on his luck guy. Pitched as the model American male, he puts everyone else above himself to his own detriment. He has big dreams of getting out of his hometown of Bedford Falls, New York, but they always seem to be waylaid by something or other.

At first, he stays at home to run the family business (the Bedford Building and Loan) until his brother finishes college so he can take over. His plans are derailed again once his brother returns home, married and with a job offer from his new father-in-law. George, disappointed, delays his dreams again. He marries Mary Hatch, who helps to ground his dreams a little. Eventually, at the end of his rope, George is visited by his guardian angel on Christmas Eve, who shows him that the world would be a terrible place without him.

The film is anchored by James Stewart’s excellent performance as George Bailey and supplemented by the truly evil Henry Potter (Lionel Barrymore). It is the perfect kind of sentimentality for the holiday season. Seventy-four years later, the film is still relevant, even if its references are dated. The story recalls Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and does a very good job showing what it means to be American while villainizing what we can become if unchecked: greedy and miserly.

Rather than continually seeking out more of what we have simply to have more, we need to find joy in what we already have in front of us. In George’s case, that was a beautiful wife, four happy children and a wonderful home. I watched the new remaster that was finished last year, and it looks very good. For a movie that is more than 70 years old, it looked as vibrant as any movie I have watched from the past 10 years.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. It is also available for purchase on iTunes, Blu-ray Disc, and 4K Blu-ray. It is rated PG.

“Lethal Weapon” (1987)

On the other side of the coin, films set on or around the holidays can be just as enjoyable, especially for those that need some counterprogramming to the endless joy of the holidays. While “Die Hard” and “Batman Returns” definitely fit the bill, one screenwriter and director, Shane Black, has continually set his movies around Christmas. “The Last Boy Scout,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” “Iron Man 3” and his most recent effort, “The Nice Guys,” which is a fantastic movie, are all “Christmas movies.”

His most famous (and maybe his best) is “Lethal Weapon.” I have seen “Lethal Weapon” before but never viewed it as a Christmas movie, only as a “this counts as a Christmas movie because it takes place on Christmas” movie. In this light, I saw things that had eluded me before. While the story has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas (Mel Gibson and Danny Glover team up to take down a drug dealer), the subtleties do.

Mel Gibson is narcotics detective Martin Riggs, a severely depressed man who has stopped caring about living after his wife is killed in a car accident. Roger Murtaugh is brought in on a case involving the death of the daughter of a friend of his from Vietnam. Over the course of the film, Detective Murtaugh reaches out to Riggs and brings him into his family (a theme that becomes the through line for the franchise). At one point, Riggs’ newfound family is threatened, and he puts his life on the line to save them. The end of the film sees Murtaugh inviting him to Christmas dinner at his house. For being such a violent film (with some comedic relief … it is a buddy cop movie, after all), it has a tender heart at its core.

As for why the screenwriter Black involves Christmas in so many of his films, he told this to Entertainment Weekly in 2016: “Christmas represents a little stutter in the march of days, a hush in which we have a chance to assess and retrospect our lives. I tend to think also that it just informs as a backdrop. The first time I noticed it was ‘Three Days of the Condor,’ the Sydney Pollack film, where Christmas in the background adds this really odd, chilling counterpoint to the espionage plot.”

I understand what he means. Setting a film on Christmas begs the question, what does this have to do with Christmas? That is something I had never thought to examine, but I will from now on.

“Lethal Weapon” is available to stream on HBO Max and iTunes. It is also available for purchase on iTunes and Blu-ray Disc. It is rated R.

Erik Kampmann is a movie buff who is originally from California. He moved to the Hub City in 2013. Write him a note at erik@jowilmedia.com.