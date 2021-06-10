On June 10, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive just before 11 p.m.

Shortly after, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 14th Avenue and Concart Street, and the vehicle crashed into several parked cars.

After the crash, four males fled from the vehicle. One male was found, and claimed he was having a medical emergency and was transported from the scene by ambulance. When he arrived at a local hospital, he fled from the back of the ambulance.

Three weapons were located in the vicinity of the crash near 14th Avenue and Concart Street as the investigation progressed.

Incident Injuries:

Just before 1 a.m. on June 11, officers were notified of a male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, which he received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

Around 7 a.m. on June 11, officers were notified of a male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, which he also received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.