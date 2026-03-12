Second-year students from the Pearl River Community College Dental Hygiene program recently spent a morning giving back to the local community at the Edward Street Fellowship Center in Hattiesburg.

Students learned about the resources offered by the health care clinic, food pantry, and thrift store that help the underserved in the Hattiesburg area. They were given the opportunity to help package bags of rice and beans for distribution to families who receive assistance from the food pantry.

“We truly enjoy volunteering alongside Edward Street Fellowship, supporting our neighbors and strengthening our community through service that reaches far beyond the clinic,” said Instructor of Dental Hygiene Abbie Johnson.

Student Brooke Patterson of Wiggins was impressed by the approach taken at the center, where staff treat every individual with dignity, compassion, and respect. She found that the provision of services went beyond a routine act of assistance into a meaningful moment of human connection.

“Witnessing this level of care reinforced my understanding that each person’s life holds value, regardless of their circumstances,” said Patterson. “This experience strengthened my commitment as a future dental professional to provide compassionate, patient-centered care that recognizes and honors the worth of every individual I encounter.”

For the past decade, the Dental Hygiene program has accepted referrals from the Fellowship Health Clinic for dental cleanings and x-rays. The clinic opened its doors on January 15, 2016, and was the first free clinic in the Hattiesburg area.

“Edward Street Fellowship is such an asset to our community,” said Instructor of Dental Hygiene Charity McCoy. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with them to improve their client’s confidence, oral health, and overall health.”

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology Program

Housed on the Forrest County Campus in Hattiesburg, the Dental Hygiene Technology Program has a new cohort of students beginning each fall. The program takes four semesters after core academic requirements are met.

Interested students must attend an information session, have a minimum composite ACT score of 18, log a minimum of four observation hours with a registered dental hygienist, and complete a program application before May 1. Fifteen students are selected after conducting interviews. Detailed information can be found on the application information page.