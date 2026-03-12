The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music is excited to announce the 2026 Screamin’ Eagles Guitar Festival on Saturday, March 14, in Marsh Hall. This all-day event will offer a fantastic opportunity for professionals, students and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate one of America’s most versatile and beloved instruments. The festival will include concerts, educational opportunities, raffle prizes generously provided by Music & Arts, a special coffee hour featuring music by the Southern Miss Guitar Studio and discounts provided by Mo’ Bay Beignet Co., and more.

The theme this year is “JAM.” Guitarists around the world have always enjoyed jamming with each other, and one of this year’s featured events will be a midday, festival-wide jam session. The Screamin’ Eagles Guitar Festival aims to be an inclusive event. At the festival jam — and throughout the day — everyone is welcome, no matter their level, age, background or what kind of guitar they play.

Another feature will be the “High School Showcase.” Festival participants who are in high school or younger will have the opportunity to perform on the big stage in front of family, friends and fellow festivalgoers. It promises to be a fun event that could include anything from ukulele ensembles to soloists to rock bands. High school students will also have the chance to talk with Dr. Nicholas Ciraldo, director of the Southern Miss Guitar Program, throughout the day about the Southern Miss Guitar Studio, home of the Screamin’ Eagles.

This year’s guest artist roster will include the Patterson/Sutton Duo and the Russell Welch Hot Jazz Trio, who will offer morning workshops and evening performances. The Patterson/Sutton Duo is comprised of cellist Kimberley Sutton and guitarist Patrick Sutton and is praised for its chemistry, imagination and expressive depth. The duo has performed across four continents, commissioned numerous works and captivated audiences with its unique ensemble. Its recordings, including two full albums, have been featured on NPR.

The Russell Welch Hot Jazz Trio brings impressive renderings of “Gypsy jazz” traditional tunes as well as original compositions to the stage. Bandleader Russell Welch has performed at major festivals across the United States and Europe, earning accolades for both his fiery technique and deep musicality. He also leads the Russell Welch Hot Quartet and is a featured performer with Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, one of New Orleans’ most beloved swing bands. Welch is one of the most in-demand hot jazz guitarists in New Orleans and is also a Southern Miss alum.

This event will be managed by the Southern Miss Guitar Studio under the direction of Dr. Nicholas Ciraldo, one of the country’s leading guitar educators and performing artists.

“My vision for this festival is to allow the entire guitar community — students, professionals, hobbyists and guitar fans — to meet and have a lot of fun for a day, all here at Southern Miss,” said Ciraldo. “My goal each year is to include and celebrate as many diverse guitar styles as we can. Since ‘JAM’ is the theme this year, it felt good to invite Patterson/Sutton and Russell Welch. Their workshops and concerts, the festival-wide jam session and all the other events are going to help us all ‘jam’ a bit harder.”

Registration is now open for those interested in attending the full day, and Ciraldo recommends registering as early as possible. For more information and to register, visit the festival website. For questions or to request the high school discount registration code, contact Ciraldo at nicholas.ciraldo@usm.edu.

The public is welcome to attend the “High School Showcase” at 5 p.m. and the “Screamin’ Eagles Pro Showcase” featuring the Patterson/Sutton Duo and Russell Welch Trio at 6 p.m. Both concerts will be held in Marsh Auditorium.