After an off-kilter year in 2020 where the COVID-19 pandemic forced many high school graduations to switch to virtual or other alternate methods, officials from the Petal and Lamar County school districts are looking forward to possibly having traditional commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Dates for the graduations were announced at recent meetings of the districts’ board of trustees.

Although details are not set in stone for the Petal School District, Petal High School seniors will tentatively graduate at 7 p.m. May 21, weather permitting. If the weather does not allow for that date, the ceremony will be held May 22 or 23.

“We haven’t decided which option (of ceremony) to go with yet – we’re just trying to make the decision on what’s best,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “We’re still working out final details, and high school administration will be sharing with families very soon.”

All commencement ceremonies for the Lamar County School District, which will see 704 total graduates from four schools, will take place on the schools’ respective football fields. Purvis High School will graduate at 7 p.m. May 20, Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. May 21, Oak Grove High School at 10 a.m. May 22 and Lumberton High School at 7 p.m. May 22.

Each graduating senior will receive 15 tickets for family and friends to attend the commencement ceremonies.

“We are very excited,” said Steve Hampton, superintendent of the Lamar County School District. “We’ve been planning for this since early December, to have some kind of outdoor commencement ceremony.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to get back to having a ceremony with our students celebrating that moment with their friends and family.”

In according with social distancing suggestions, students will be spaced six feet apart on the football fields. To help avoid any potential mishaps with COVID-19, May 7 will be the last face-to-face school day for Lamar County seniors, and beginning May 10 the rest of the school year will be virtual for those students.

“That gives us 10 days so that we don’t run the risk of having a close contact in a classroom with a senior, and having them be quarantined and miss the commencement ceremony,” Hampton said. “It would be a travesty for our seniors for 13 years – from kindergarten through 12thgrade – to go that long and then be quarantined due to a close contact with a positive case.

“The parents I’ve heard from have been very appreciative and grateful for the measures that we’re taking to make it a safe event. We’re doing everything in our control to have this ceremony.”