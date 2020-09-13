Sally, currently a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The Pine Belt will see its effects beginning Tuesday morning.

Sunday, Sept. 13 update (6:30 p.m.)

Forrest and Lamar counties can expect heavy rainfall, strong winds and severe storms. The counties are under a significant threat of heavy rainfall (8-16 inches), and widespread flash flooding is expected through Thursday. An elevated threat of strong winds has been issued by the weather forecast office in Jackson; sustained winds of 30-40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, are possible through Wednesday. Isolated severe storms and tornadoes are also possible into Tuesday night.

Sand bags and face masks are available at the Forrest County Emergency Operations Center (4080 U.S. 11, Hattiesburg), Hattiesburg Fire Station 1 (810 Main St.) and Petal Fire Station 1 (102 Fairchild Drive).

All campuses of Pearl River Community College will close at 1 p.m. Monday and transition to online formats. In-person classes are expected to resume Thursday.