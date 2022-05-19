Wayne Pittman has been named Director of Athletics for Sacred Heart Catholic School. Pittman is a long-time educator of 30 years and will begin his new role on June 1, 2022.

Pittman has 14 years of experience as a teacher and coach from several area high schools, and 16 years of administration at Petal High School. He earned his undergraduate degree at The University of Southern Mississippi and Masters in Educational Leadership from William Carey University.

“Mr. Pittman brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position as Athletic Director,” said Karyn Charles, high school principal. “With his expertise in administration, I am certain that he will foster growth among our student athletes, and our athletic department as a whole.”

Sacred Heart Catholic School also named Drew Dewease as Assistant Director of Athletics. Dewease has nine years of coaching experience and assisted athletics this past year with eligibility and scheduling needs.

“I am excited to work with Mr. Pittman, and I know we both want what is best for our students as people” said Dewease. “I love it at Sacred Heart. Students and parents are great. I would not want to be anywhere else.”

Together, Pittman and Dewease, will oversee 17 athletic teams, a 20-acre athletic complex and requirements as a 2A classification school in the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA). Crusaders took home three state titles this year in Tennis, Individual Tennis and Women’s Golf. Crusader Volleyball won South State, Swim qualified for State and Football took back the Bishop’s Bell by versus St. Patrick.