Pop-inspired musical that gives Henry VIII’s six wives their final word

Purvis High School Theater is proud to present SIX: Teen Edition by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with performances Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 pm and a matinee on Sunday, April 19 at 2:30 pm. All performances take place in the Glenn A. Swan Auditorium on the campus of Purvis High School. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance via the GoFan app.

SIX: Teen Edition transforms the six wives of Henry VIII from historical footnotes into pop icons as Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr take the stage to tell their own stories. Blending sharp humor, contemporary music, and high-energy performances, the musical reimagines Tudor history as a concert-style celebration of voice, resilience, and individuality, inviting audiences to see these famous queens in a bold new light.

Purvis High School Theater is dedicated to fostering creativity, confidence, and collaboration in every student. Through high–quality productions, inclusive ensembles, and rigorous artistic training, we empower students to tell meaningful stories, embrace diverse perspectives, and develop the skills, empathy, and discipline needed to thrive onstage and off.