Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of March 31, 2022:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-CA-01097-SCT

Omega Protein, Inc. v. Evanston Insurance Company; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:15-cv-00082-KJ; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Evanston Insurance Company is denied. The original opinion is withdrawn and this opinion is substituted. Reversed and Remanded. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01061-SCT

In the Estate of Genevieve M. Dooley, Deceased: Warren Dooley v. Kathleen D. Dooley, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Genevieve M. Dooley, Deceased, Joseph Brendler, Individually and as Executor of the Succession of Jeanette Dooley Brendler, George Brandon Dooley, Jr., Herbert Lesley Dooley and Ricky James Dooley; Wilkinson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 79CH1:15-cv-00205-EVD; Ruling Date: 08/06/2020; Ruling Judge: E. Davis; Disposition: The appeals filed by both Appellant and Appellees are hereby dismissed upon the entry of this order for want of jurisdiction. If any costs of this appeal remain unpaid, such are assessed equally between the parties. All Justices Agree. Order entered.

EN BANC

