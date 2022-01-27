Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of January 27, 2021:

2018-CT-01184-SCT

Stacey Davis v. James Leslie Henderson; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:04-cv-00820; Ruling Date: 06/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is granted. The previous opinions are withdrawn, and these opinions are substituted. The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Madison County Chancery Court is Reinstated and Affirmed, and the case is Remanded. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Coleman, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Joins This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J.

2019-CT-01782-SCT

Crystal Lafayette Roberts v. Ezra Conner, Kristina Farra and Lucille Lafayette; Calhoun Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-002; Ruling Date: 08/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Whitwell; Disposition: Appellant's Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Crystal Lafayette Roberts is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: King, P.J. Order entered 1/19/22.

2020-CT-00625-SCT

Thomas J. Hooghe a/k/a Thomas Hooghe a/k/a Thomas James Hooghe v. Warden Frank Shaw, Property Officer C. Young, and Unit Manager J. Jackson; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CV001; Ruling Date: 05/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Thomas J. Hooghe is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 1/24/22.

2020-CT-00788-SCT

Omar Ali Rahman v. John Joseph Lyons; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00080; Ruling Date: 04/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Omar Ali Rahman is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 1/20/22.

2021-DR-00269-SCT

Timothy Robert Ronk a/k/a Timothy Ronk a/k/a Timothy R. Ronk v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-09-434; Ruling Date: 10/08/2010; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: Timothy Robert Ronk's Renewed Motion for Appointment of Counsel for Representation for Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is granted. Graham P. Carner and Carol R. Camp are appointed as counsel to represent Ronk in state successive post-conviction proceedings. Ronk's successive post-conviction petition must be filed on or before March 22, 2022. Once the petition is filed, the State's response is due within thirty days. And once the State's response is filed, Ronk's reply is due within thirty days. All Justices Agree. Order entered 1/21/22.