Students received certifications Wednesday, June 22 from a three-week phlebotomy course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg.

They are from left: First row - Victoria Douglas of Hattiesburg, Cassianna Gressett of Laurel, and Beyonce Gray of Hebron. Second row - Jordyn Jenkins of Purvis, Rashonda Butler of Prentiss and Arneisha Mitchell of Columbia. Third row - Conner Clayton of Petal and Dalisha Lewis of Beaumont.

Phlebotomy instructor is Marissa Brandon (front right) is the Phlebotomy instructor and Michael Yarbrough is the PRCC Workforce Project Manager. Enrollment is currently underway for Fall 2022 workforce education classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit prcc.edu/workforce train ing.