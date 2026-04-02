The Pearl River Community College Development Foundation will celebrate the achievements of its alumni and the community partnerships that strengthen the institution during the annual Alumni Awards Banquet on Thursday, May 14. The evening honors individuals and supporters whose commitment to the college continues to advance PRCC's mission.

The celebration will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. Guests will gather for a social hour, which will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program at 6:30 p.m.

“Our alumni are the living embodiment of our college’s mission and values,” said Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris. “This gala is a cherished tradition that allows us to pause and celebrate the incredible professional and personal milestones of our Wildcat family. We are equally fortunate to stand alongside outstanding partners who help us achieve more every day, ensuring that our legacy of excellence continues to grow.”

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting the PRCC website at prcc.edu/alumni/foundation-and-alumni-awards/ or by calling the PRCC Development Foundation at (601) 403-1193. Tables may also be purchased directly from the Foundation for $750 each and include eight individual tickets.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. Bronze ($500) sponsors will receive two complimentary tickets to the Alumni Awards Gala, have their name listed on promotional materials, receive recognition in the event press release, and have their logo displayed on presentation slides at the ceremony. Silver ($1,000) sponsors will receive all bronze sponsor benefits, along with two additional tickets and verbal recognition at the ceremony. Gold ($2,000) sponsors receive all silver sponsor benefits, along with a dedicated table at the event and promotion during PRCC spring athletic live-streamed events, if confirmed by April 1, 2026. Please contact the PRCC Development Foundation at (601) 403-1193 or email Mary Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu for sponsorships and packages.

HONOREES FOR 2026

“Every year, our alumni and partners set a higher bar for what it means to be a Wildcat,” said Harris. “We are honored to celebrate their achievements and recognize the vital role they play in our college’s success. Their dedication not only reflects our past but actively shapes the future of our institution.”

The individuals and companies being honored are:

Rising Star: Young Alumnus of the Year: Emily B. Steele, Associate at Rush Law Firm, is being recognized as a member of the next generation of leaders making a meaningful impact early in her career.

Alumnus of the Year: Alex Riser, Vice President at Southern AgCredit, is being honored for his professional success and continued support of Pearl River Community College.

Distinguished Service Award: Dr. Martha Lou Byrd Smith, Provost at PRCC, is being celebrated for her lifelong commitment to service, education, and community leadership.

Outstanding Partnership: Forrest General Hospital and Forrest Health Services are being recognized for creating valuable partnerships that provide hands-on learning experiences and opportunities for PRCC students.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Carla Evers, Superintendent of Pass Christian School District, is being honored for a distinguished career dedicated to education and leadership across South Mississippi.