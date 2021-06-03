Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

By unanimous consent, the Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) has voted to appoint Brad White as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) beginning July 1, 2021.

White currently serves as Chief of Staff for Governor Tate Reeves. He has previously served as Chief of Staff for United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former United State Senator Thad Cochran.

“Brad has a proven track record in managing governmental affairs on the federal level as well as the state level,” Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the legislative process and staff management. He will certainly be an asset to MDOT and we look forward to working with him to move Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure forward.”

White is no stranger to MDOT as he previously served as assistant to former Central District Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005.

“I feel in some ways like I’m coming home. MDOT has always been a special place for me,” said White. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together working with the Transportation Commission and MDOT staff.”

The State of Mississippi vests oversight of its transportation resources and operations in a three-member elected Mississippi Transportation Commission representing three geographic areas in the state as defined by the Supreme Court Districts: Northern, Central and Southern. The Commissioners represent the electorate and have the authority and responsibility for the supervision of all modes of transportation in the state dealing with aeronautics, highways, ports, public transit and railroads. In accordance with state law, the Commission is responsible for planning, developing and coordinating a comprehensive, balanced intermodal transportation policy for the state. The Commission membership appoints its Chairman. The Commission appoints an Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to carry out the day-to-day policies and procedures of the agency.