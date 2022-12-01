Graduates of the Respiratory Care program at Pearl River Community College's Forrest County Campus received their diplomas and pins during a ceremony on Dec. 1 at the Forrest County Campus in Hattiesburg. They are from left: Seated - Felicia McFarland of Hattiesburg, Shelby McLeod of Petal, Kaitlyn Fortenberry of Sumrall, Hannah Brewer of Petal, Pam Carter of Gulfport, Lexi Davis of Brandon, Alexandria Hollingsworth of Hattiesburg and Tomieka Cooks of Carthage. Standing - Monty Lee of Ocean Springs, Meri Grace Pickering of Hattiesburg, Sarah Kennedy of Angie, La., Ashley Everett of Diamondhead, Wendy Johnson of Carriere, Branden Williams of Petal, Erica Sanderson of Poplarville, Korestsky Nunnery of Liberty, Donald Myers, Jr. of Petal, Wesley Green of Hattiesburg and Amanda Weaver of Batesville.

Program Director is Lori Anderson. Instructors are Teena Mitchell and Frances Wright.