To live in Piney Woods of south Mississippi is to reside in a state of gentle geographical irony. Our cultural reference points—whether food, music, or manners—are widely shared and passed down with limited variation. Yet to the southwest stands a major city that has never subscribed to the notion of consistent cultural norms. New Orleans remains gloriously indifferent to consistency or restraint.

The pilgrimage to New Orleans begins on Interstate 59 – a corridor of tall pines and open sky. The real first sign of change is at the Mississippi-Louisianan state line. You cross the Pearl River Bridge into a world of bumpy and chaotic roads. Soon the land of pine forests and rural church steeples yield to wrought-iron balconies and brass bands. New Orleans operates from a different liturgy; it is one accompanied by jazz and beignets. For many South Mississippians, a trip to New Orleans is not merely an outing; it is a deliberate immersion into an eccentric culture.

New Orleans streets have long inspired colorful commentary. It is famous for streetcars that roam across the city and it is notorious for potholes. Driving through the historic parts of the city can feel less like navigation and more like a negotiation with each pothole.

History explains much of the eccentricity of New Orleans. The Crescent City has one of the most layered and complex histories in the United States. Founded in 1718 by the French, the city later came under Spanish rule before being returned to France and ultimately sold to the United States through the Louisiana Purchase. This succession of colonial powers produced a rare blend of French, Spanish, British, African, and Caribbean influences that still shape the city’s architecture, language, religion, and cuisine.

The ground itself carries the weight of history (and lots of water.) Much of New Orleans sits below sea level, cradled in a bowl between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain. Water does not simply drain after a storm; it must be pumped out with deliberate effort. The city’s iconic above-ground cemeteries are a practical response to a stubborn water table. The ornate (and sometimes crumbling) tombs form a solemn stone neighborhood of the dearly departed. Infrastructure here is not an abstraction but a daily reality, shaping how residents build, bury, and rebuild.

Even language behaves differently in New Orleans. Street names challenge the traditional rules of pronunciation. Tchoupitoulas confounds the uninitiated. Calliope surprises those who trust phonetics. Even simple words like Royal confuses the tourists. Visitors may stumble, but locals correct them with a mixture of pride and amusement. In this city, even speech carries the improvisational quality of jazz.

Despite the quirks—and perhaps because of them—Mississippians return again and again. Sometimes the trip is for a football game. Since 1967, the New Orleans Saints have been the “adopted” home team of south Mississippi. Over the years Southern Miss fans have made periodic journeys to see the Golden Eagles play games against Tulane. The Golden Eagles have also had repeated December journeys to the New Orleans Bowl.

For old-timers, New Orleans was the stage for Archie Manning - first in Sugar Bowl with Ole Miss and later for many seasons with the Saints. The Rebels have traveled several times to the Sugar Bowl over the years, most recently a thrilling playoff victory over Georgia.

Yet football alone cannot explain the city’s magnetic pull. Food exerts its own gravitational force. Few experiences rival New Orleans food culture. The city’s French bread, with crisp crust and airy interior form the backbone of po’boys – usually filled with roast beef debris, fried shrimp, or fried alligator. These are not easy sandwiches to consume; they truly demand participation.

In a city known for partying, Mardis Gras is the grandest celebration. The celebratory season begins every year on January 6th (Twelfth Night) and culminates the day before Lent (Fat Tuesday). The celebration is defined by elaborate parades organized by the krewes and celebrated with king cakes, moon pies, fancy balls, and cheap plastic beads. The signs of Mardis Gras lingers on as the purple, green, and gold beads sway from ancient oak branches and traffic signs. Other Mardi Gras beads get swept up by street sweepers and still others eventually find their way into the wastewater system.

Honesty requires acknowledging that New Orleans is not immaculate. The city struggles with crime, aging infrastructure, flooding, and homelessness. Panhandlers and scams are abundant. Graffiti and abandoned buildings hurt local property values. Parts of the city cannot be considered safe by any reasonable definition. During major events the tourist traffic clogs roads and causes strains on public services.

Even air itself carries a complicated bouquet—part muddy river, part revelry, part powder sugar, and part Bourbon Street sludge. The streets can be too crowded, the music too loud, and the nights too long. And yet, therein lies the appeal. The city grants permission to be slightly disconnect from everyday life, to mispronounce a street name, to linger over a melody of a brass band drifting from an open doorway, and to indulge in a plate of shrimp and grits or crawfish etouffee.

Eventually, Mississippians recross the Twin Span Bridge and watch the city skyline recede in the rearview mirror. Pine trees reappear, and with them, the steady calm (or boredom) of home. We return lighter in wallet and heavier in memories.

For all its imperfections, New Orleans offers something invaluable to its Mississippi neighbors: contrast. It reminds us that life can be louder, brighter, and more improvisational than we sometimes allow. The Big Easy may sit below sea level, but for those of us just up the interstate, it remains consistently extraordinary by offering an enduring invitation to step outside our routines and embrace, if only for a few hours, the art of celebration.