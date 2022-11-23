Cozy blankets, fuzzy socks, mittens, beanies, and scarves will be available for patients undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center, thanks to the kindness of those who participated in the Spirit of Women’s inaugural Drop and Shop.

Drop and Shop was a three-week event where community members were asked to “drop” off new, cozy items at participating local stores and boutiques. In return, the donor received a ticket for a discount or special offer at the participating businesses.

“We appreciate everyone who donated to Drop and Shop,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “Through the kindness of those in the community, along with support of local businesses, we are able to make sure our patients are warm and comfortable as they receive treatment.”

Patients receiving treatment at the Forrest General Cancer Center come from all types of backgrounds and sometimes need a helping hand. Donations received through Drop and Shop will be distributed to those patients who have particular needs.

“With the cold holiday season approaching, this generous donation will bring cheer to our patients and help keep them warm while they receive treatments,” said Kecia Jones, Cancer Center manager

The fundraiser began in West Hattiesburg on November 1 before making its way to Midtown and winding up in Downtown Hattiesburg.

In all, more than 215 items were donated.

Thank you to the following businesses who participated:

