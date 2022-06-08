Hattiesburg resident Martha Ginn has always loved working with needle and thread, from embroidery to sewing. For the past few years, she’s been expressing her love of nature through making beautiful art quilts, in addition to traditional quilts.

Quilting can be a very solitary activity, and Martha and other members of the Pine Belt Quilters guild stay connected through the guild’s active presence on Facebook. Many of them have made friends with fellow quilters around the state through the Mississippi Quilt Association and its Facebook group. She often tunes in to its monthly Facebook Live events to learn from other quilters around the state. They often share photos of their works in progress to receive feedback and encouragement from those who share their love of quilting. They also have virtual quilt-alongs where members use the same pattern and their own creativity to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

Martha’s artwork, and that of other members of the Pine Belt Quilters, will be featured in a one-day display Tuesday, June 14, during a special exhibit hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street. The quilters have produced some wonderful pieces during the pandemic, and this is the first time their artistry will be on display since 2019. Among the quilts on display, Lois Womack of Florence is bringing an intricate art quilt that depicts a colorful bookshelf, which she designed and created.

The free exhibit will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a raffle drawing for a special quilt at 6:30 p.m. The event will also include special demonstrations, information about quilting. Martha Williams of Hattiesburg has donated several of her embroidered pieces to be awarded as door prizes throughout the day.

Who: Members of the Pine Belt Quilters guild

What: One-day exhibit of quilts, with demonstrations, door prizes and more

Where: Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 14, with raffle drawing at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ pinebeltquilters

Their online presence has helped introduce a new generation of sewers to quilting and provides a way for those new to the craft to easily find resources and guidance from those like Martha who have been doing it for years.