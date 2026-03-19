Many people believe in the transformative power of education, but not all can claim to be living proof. Dr. Adam Breerwood, President of Pearl River Community College, is in the latter group, having arrived at The River as a first-generation college student with no idea that his two years would lead to a decades-long career helping others find their futures. Now, his journey has come full circle as he receives the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the organization’s highest honor for community college presidents.

While a student at both Pearl River Community College and William Carey University, Breerwood excelled as a student-athlete on and off the baseball field. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he returned to Poplarville with a passion for serving the institution that helped shape him. What began as a role assisting the baseball program and working in campus maintenance quickly grew into a remarkable career of leadership and service. Within a few short years, Breerwood embraced new opportunities across campus, coaching both the men’s and women’s soccer teams while also mentoring students as a head resident. His dedication to students and the Wildcat community eventually led him into administration, where he first served as Director of Recruitment before stepping into the role of Dean of Students, continuing a journey that would ultimately lead him to the presidency of Pearl River Community College.

Breerwood was named the 11th President of PRCC in 2017, a time when community college budgets were becoming leaner. Drawing on his coaching days, he inspired faculty and staff to commit to changing the lives of those PRCC serves. Since then, Pearl River has experienced unprecedented growth and impact while creating a strong culture for employees, students, and alumni, focusing on empowering all members of the PRCC family to live their lives the Wildcat Way with Pride, Respect, Class, and Character.

“As a first-generation college student who began his own journey at Pearl River Community College, this recognition is deeply personal,” said Breerwood. “I know how life-changing it can be when someone believes in you and expects more from you. Phi Theta Kappa students embody that spirit of leadership and excellence. I’m grateful to walk alongside them in a place that gave me my start.”

Guided by his belief that education transforms lives and strengthens communities, Breerwood has led PRCC to record growth and continued impact. Under his leadership, the college has become Mississippi’s fastest-growing community college, boosting enrollment by 29 percent while maintaining its commitment to affordable, accessible, and high-quality education. He has helped secure more than $50 million for campus improvements, including construction of the new Hancock County Campus, and has positioned PRCC among the top community colleges in the nation.

Under the guidance of chapter advisors, students from both Phi Theta Kappa chapters worked together to submit the nomination form.

“We all believe that our president is an amazing servant leader who has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading our college forward,” said Beta Tau Gamma advisor Dr. Terri Ruckel. “He truly embodies the hallmarks of PTK: Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Fellowship. He has a gift for pulling us together as one family, and his talents will enrich our community for generations!”

Iota Mu advisor Dr. Whitney Chambers described Breerwood as a champion of student success.

“We are incredibly thankful for Dr. Breerwood’s exceptional leadership, consistent support, and steadfast commitment to students,” said Chambers. “He is an inspiration to all of us in the Iota Mu chapter. We, along with Beta Tau Gamma, were happy to nominate him and proud to see him recognized with this distinguished honor.”

Students from both chapters are excited to have Breerwood recognized at PTK’s Catalyst convention later this spring for his exceptional leadership efforts at PRCC.

“Congratulations on this prestigious award, Dr. Breerwood,” said Iota Mu Chapter President Hope Wheat. “You are truly an inspirational and driven leader. We see your dedication and passion for Pearl River Community College every day through your time spent across campus. You are truly deserving of this award.”

Madiha Karim, President of Beta Tau Gamma, expressed feelings of pride upon hearing Breerwood is the award recipient for 2026.

“It is an honor to be under his leadership,” said Karim. “He continues to pave the way for greatness in our PRCC community.”

Breerwood will be recognized during PTK Catalyst, Phi Theta Kappa’s annual international convention, being held March 26-28, 2026, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Breerwood has been married to his wife, Shana, for 29 years. They are the proud parents of two children. Lexey is an ICU nurse at Forrest General Hospital. Blaise, who recently graduated from Mississippi College and was a member of their baseball team, is on PRCC’s football coaching staff.

About the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction

Phi Theta Kappa’s Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction is the honor society’s highest recognition for community college presidents. Named for the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, Phi Theta Kappa’s longest-serving board chair and longtime president of Highline Community College in Washington, the award celebrates exceptional leadership that advances student success.

Recipients are recognized for championing initiatives that strengthen student pathways to graduation, transfer, and employment, while fostering opportunities for high-achieving students and developing future leaders on campus. To be eligible, a nominee must have served as college president for at least five years and may receive the award only once.

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