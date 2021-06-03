In preparation for the new 2021-22 school year, registration for returning students at the Petal School District will be open from June 14-18, followed by registration for new students from July 6-15.

To sign up for the school year, parents will log in to their ActiveParent account to follow the instructions and complete registration, as in recent years. If the student resides at the same address as last school year, parents will affirm residency through the registration process; if the student has moved to a new location, parents will be required to upload proof of residency through the portal.

“Obviously, we need to get all of our students enrolled, get them registered, so we can make sure that they have the correct schedule for them, that we have teachers in the correct place,” said Kelli Brown, who serves as assistant superintendent for the elementary schools in the Petal School District. “Any kid that we can get enrolled helps us prepare, so that we’re ready come August.”

For parents who have questions about registration, a help desk can be reached by calling (601) 545-1337. The help desk will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. on Fridays.

“That number will be dedicated to questions related to registration,” Brown said. “(Those are things like) how to get into ActiveParent, or ‘I don’t understand this question,’ or ‘what do I put here?’

“Whatever help families may need, that number will be strictly for those questions.”

The Petal School District enrolls approximately 4,200 students across its five campuses: Petal Primary School, Petal Elementary School, Petal Upper Elementary School, Petal Middle School and Petal High School. The new school year starts Aug. 3.

“Our seniors graduated, but we anticipate that large kindergarten class coming in as well,” Brown said. “We used the feedback that we got last year when we did (registration) completely online, and hopefully we’ve improved that process for our community.”

For more information, visit www.petalschools.com.

“We want to stress that this (registration) window is very important for our returning kids to register,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “It helps us with many things as we prepare for the new school year, so it’s very important.”