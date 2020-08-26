A local resident has discussed with the Petal Board of Aldermen the possibility of bringing a soccer club to the Friendly City, conducting a survey of local parents who seem to overwhelmingly support the proposition.

John Dicks, who lived in Petal for seven years and is a former soccer coach for the Petal School District – part of his 26-year stint as a coach from the recreational level to the professional level – conducted the survey via social media and texting.

“Within 24 hours, we had 200 responses to it,” Dicks said. “We’ve had over 400 responses of as of (Aug. 18), and I’ve broken it down into age groups.

“I sent it out because I wanted to find out that if we offered an affordable program for everyone within the City of Petal, would they participate.”

Age groups surveyed were 3-6 years old (116), 7-10 years old (166), 11-15 years old (115) and 16-19 years old (45).

According to the survey, 130 parents said their children play soccer in another city; 312 parents said their children do not.

Four hundred and seven parents said they would participate if there was an affordable youth soccer program in the city; seven said no and 28 said maybe.

“I know for a fact that some of those (seven) children are already at a more advanced level; they want to stay in the club that they’re at,” Dicks said.

The survey also found that children who play in another city play in Hattiesburg, including at the Hattiesburg Youth Soccer Association, Hattiesburg Futbol Club, Temple Baptist Church (Oak Grove) and Southern States Soccer (Oak Grove). Children also play in Laurel and at the Petal YMCA.

“The majority is going to Hattiesburg, so Mayor (Hal Marx), there’s another thing between you and (Mayor) Toby (Barker) – can we get some money back from them and keep it for our city,” Dicks said.

The last survey asked parents if their children are not playing soccer in another city, why aren’t they playing? Reasons given were because the teams were too full, the drive to Hattiesburg is too far, or they are waiting on Petal Youth Soccer.

“You think about the age groups that we have on here, think about a mother that has one or two or three children driving to Hattiesburg several times a week to take her kids to soccer,” Dicks said. “On the way, she’s eating at their restaurants, either before or after practice; a lot of times it’s after practice.

“My kids were in the program, and a lot of times we’re getting out at eight o’clock at night, so let’s stop and eat dinner there. So with that, we’re giving Hattiesburg more of our time and our money, between registration, food and our youth.”

Dicks said if Petal did have a program, more families would join because the program would be closer to home.

“That would bring revenue to the city and businesses,” he said. “And that’s a huge thing. Between tournaments and recreation programs, there’s a lot we’re missing out on for the economic side of our city.”

Dicks also said many of the surrounding counties don’t have soccer – the closest one other than Hattiesburg is Laurel.

“There’s one out in Wayne County, but Perry County doesn’t have anything and Stone County has a small program,” he said. “So, there’s other areas around us that we could draw into our city, and that would be more revenue for our city.

“In no way are we looking to come in and take anything from the YMCA program; in fact we would love to work with them and help them out in their efforts as well.”

Dicks said in the past seven years, 19 soccer players from Petal have went on to play college soccer on full or partial scholarships.

“That’s huge for soccer in Petal, especially when we don’t have a program in the City of Petal,” Dicks said. “In just the past two years, we’ve had 11 go on full-ride scholarships out of high school, and we don’t have anything in our city to support that.

“So that’s why I come to (the board) and ask if we can approve soccer for the City of Petal in any way we can. We want to be able to improve the economy and improve the lives of the youth in the city of Petal.”

The aldermen are expected to discuss the matter in the near future.