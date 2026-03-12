First-year success isn't always guaranteed after a coaching change, but head coach Shanae Govan-Williams and the Pearl River women's basketball team exceeded expectations all season long.

The Wildcats' run came up just short in the Region 23 Championship game Friday night, falling to Northwest 60-55, but Pearl River still had plenty to celebrate. PRCC rattled off 22 wins, finished 13-1 in MACCC play to claim the conference championship and made its first appearance in the Region 23 title game in two years.

Pearl River now awaits the announcement of the NJCAA Tournament bracket to see if it receives an at-large bid. The bracket will be released Monday at 4 p.m. on the NJCAA Network.

The Wildcats (22-6 overall) dug themselves into an early hole, falling behind Northwest (23-8) by eight points at the end of the first quarter. They did just enough in the second quarter to keep things within striking distance.

Mattison Bell (Philadelphia; Choctaw Central) grabbed a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup before drilling a straightaway 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five, 19-14. Madison Hughes (Olive Branch; Center Hill) later knocked down a 3-pointer, and quick passing between Jahanna Wilson (Jackson; Callaway) and Jae'la Smith (Vicksburg; Porter's Chapel) opened up another basket to make it 29-23 heading into halftime.

PRCC roared back in the third quarter, opening with a quick seven-point run to pull within one, 31-30. The Wildcats evened things up for the first time since the opening tip at 35-35 with 5:02 remaining in the quarter as Hughes knocked down a floater, drew a foul and converted the free throw.

Pearl River's first lead followed moments later when Wilson drilled a corner 3-pointer to make it 38-35. Cy'Nara Robinson (McGehee, Ark.) pushed the Wildcats' advantage to its largest of the night with a layup, giving PRCC a 40-35 lead.

Northwest answered back and retook the lead, 50-48, with 7:35 remaining, forcing Pearl River to battle back once again. Robinson drove to the basket to tie the game before Wilson connected on a floater and a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats their final lead of the night, 55-52.

The Rangers responded down the stretch, reclaiming the lead and holding on to secure the 60-55 victory.

LEADING THE WAY

Hughes finished with a team-high 14 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Smith recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds.

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