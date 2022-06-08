“It's an honor to serve south Mississippi, and it’s something I do not take for granted. I challenge Mike Ezell to a debate to be held under mutually agreeable terms before June 28,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo. “Voters deserve to hear directly from both candidates and compare our records before the runoff.”

Regarding endorsements touted today by Ezell’s campaign, Palazzo said, “It’s not shocking that local politicians who ran against me in the first primary are endorsing our opponent. This race is now down to two people, and I look forward to debating the issues and comparing the candidates, especially regarding who is best suited to stand up to the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress. A 65-year old freshman in Congress is not going to be able to get done for Mississippi what I can as a subcommittee chairman on Appropriations with seniority in the House. Additionally, Republican primary voters can’t trust a candidate whose campaign is chaired by Democrats to adequately take the fight to Democrats on open borders, inflationary policies, crime, and more.

“We have helped thousands of families through direct work with the federal bureaucracy and hundreds of thousands of Mississippians by establishing policies and direct appropriations that improve the daily lives of our constituents. I am well-positioned to deliver for south Mississippi with a new conservative majority, and I look forward to debating,” Palazzo said.

About Steven Palazzo:

Congressman Palazzo serves as the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee where he focuses on ensuring south Mississippi retains our critical role in homeland defense. Steven Palazzo is a successful small business owner and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Born and raised in south Mississippi, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. A Marine Corps veteran who served in the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Steven currently serves as an enlisted soldier in the National Guard. Steven is the proud father of three children.