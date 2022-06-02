Congressman Steven Palazzo was proud to cast his ballot in the Fourth District Republican Primary this morning. He was joined by his son Barrett Palazzo and his mother Muriel Palazzo.

“Voting is a sacred duty in our country, and I am so happy to be surrounded by my family. For six terms I have been working tirelessly to represent the people of the Fourth District. We have helped thousands of families through direct work with the federal bureaucracy and hundreds of thousands of Mississippians by establishing policies and direct appropriations that improve the daily lives of our constituents. I thank all of the voters for the faith they have put in me and trust that they will support me again today so we can continue to fight the dangerous agenda of congressional Democrats and take back a Republican majority.”

Congressman Palazzo's campaign will continue highlighting his work to:

- Fight inflation by restoring American energy independence and cutting wasteful spending

- Eliminate burdensome regulations, making job creation easier

- Fund military modernization to protect our national and homeland defense while supporting Mississippi’s key role in our security economy.

Due to scheduled votes in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2022, Congressman Palazzo will be traveling back to Washington today to continue his work for the Fourth District.