Once the first 300 are claimed, any vehicle owner in Mississippi will be able buy one at their local county tax collector’s office to support freedom and liberty studies at a state university.

Over 200 of the needed 300 applications has been received for the first round of the Gadsden Flag car tags which proudly declares “Don’t Tread On Me.” The 300 tags must be claimed and spoken for before the state will begin production of the new specialty tags.

Bill Lee, supporter of the Gadsden Flag tag of Mississippi Project, provided the update to Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday.

“People have been very excited about the possibility of the new Gadsden flag tag in Mississippi,” Lee said. “Already, 207 of the 300 tags necessary for the state to begin producing the Gadsden flag license plate have been claimed.”

Lee reminded those interested in reserving one of the new car tags that thanks to a generous donation, the first 300 are free.

“Ninety-three left!” he exclaimed.

Once the first 300 free ones are claimed, any vehicle owner in Mississippi will be able buy the Gadsden Flag tag at their local county tax collector’s office.

To get a Gadsden Flag specialty car tag as part of the first 300, Mississippians can submit a request form here.

The effort is being led by the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom at the University of Mississippi. Proceeds from the sale of the tags will be used exclusively to promote opportunities for college students to study freedom and liberty at institutions of higher learning around the state, not only at Ole Miss.

The goal is to encourage people all across Mississippi to take advantage of the new specialty tag opportunity to celebrate liberty and support freedom studies at their university or college of choice in the Magnolia State.

The Gadsden Flag, which features a coiled rattlesnake with the words “Don’t Tread on Me” on a yellow background, dates back to the American Revolution when the nation’s founding fathers were fighting for freedom from Great Britain. It began as the personal ensign of Commodore Esek Hopkins, the first naval commander in chief for the United States and became a rallying cry for many revolutionary fighters at the time.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --