In the wee morning hours of June 17, 1972, five men were arrested for breaking into the offices of the Democratic National Committee located in a business and residential complex that borders the banks of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. You will instantly recognize the name of that building, Watergate. It turns out the burglars had ties to the reelection campaign of then President Richard M. Nixon.

Originally labeled the Watergate "caper," by the time the scandal consumed Nixon's administration and ultimately ended his presidency, I was barely out of high school and not paying much attention. On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, I'm paying closer attention to another scandal rocking the history of a former United States president, Donald J. Trump.

Jan. 6, 2021, what is best described as a coup attempt took place at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Then President Trump had been claiming since Election Day that he'd not lost his reelection bid to President-elect Joe Biden.

On the morning of Jan. 6, the day a joint session of Congress was to certify the electoral vote count from all 50 states, a so-called "Stop The Steal" rally was held on the National Mall in Washington. Trump was in attendance along with a number of his lieutenants to rouse the crowd. Two months after Election Day, he was still declaring the results bogus and blamed his loss on massive voter fraud, a claim that came to be known as "The Big Lie."

That phrase, true as it is, diminishes the events leading up to what happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. "The Big Lie" morphed into a pop culture tagline. But what happened on that day should not be minimized. The president of the United States encouraged an act of sedition that, if successful, would have meant the end of the United States as we know it.

The crowd, spurred on by the former president, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol. The group's mission was to stop Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the Electoral College results. The world watched as the protests erupted into a full-scale violent attack on the Capitol.

Even after the rioting, which resulted in the deaths of five people, Congress and Pence remained committed to the task at hand and worked into the night to complete the confirmation of Joe Biden as the nation's 46th president. The peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next is the bedrock of our democracy. Donald Trump never conceded.

On July 1, 2021, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was established. The group is chaired by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Congressman Bennie Thompson with Wyoming's Republican Rep. Liz Cheney serving as co-chair. A year after its establishment, the committee's hearings are in full swing this summer.

There's a big difference between Watergate and the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings. In 1974, there was no CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News and, since these were the days before the internet, there was no Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, either. Today, Americans have myriad sources for news. Needless to say, many of those "news sources" are anything but, often presenting their own self-serving takes on how national stories are covered. Good? Bad? Certainly, everyone will have their own opinions on the answer to those questions.

Today's media, and our choices for news, have become so fragmented that we can find a source of information to confirm any of our preconceived beliefs. "Truth" in America has come to mean whatever you want to believe is true. To borrow the phrase invented and made famous by Trump's former adviser, Kellyanne Conway, we now have to contend with "alternative facts."

Our new media landscape should be examined in context as the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings continue. Unlike Watergate, this time around, millions of Americans, have already made up their minds about the hearings and, in fact, about the insurrection itself. Some have called the hearings "political theater," while labeling the rioting at the Capitol as little more than "peaceful protests." Hey, they saw it on the internet!

In a society dealing with out-of-control inflation and near-daily mass shootings while we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's easy to see why some of us might get distracted from the ongoing hearings. We've got more important things to worry about, right?

Wrong. People my age have lived through high inflation, recessions, and pandemics and, thankfully, we've always come out of those storms. But, this time, it's different.

Yes, it's a lie that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to what he called "massive voter fraud." If you've watched any of the hearings, you'd have learned that countless high-ranking Republican officials, including many who worked for him, made that fact clear to the former president.

Watching the hearings and listening to the testimony of Justice Department officials, including that of his own acting attorney general, we see how close Trump came to succeeding in dismantling the foundations on which this country is built. This is not about political party, and, certainly, not about the delusions of one man. It's about doing what is right for America. The Jan. 6 coup attempt was a chilling reminder of how fragile is this miracle we call democracy.

From the rioters themselves to those who helped conceive the plot, there must be accountability, no matter how high up. If we sweep under the rug what happened at our Capitol we're only guaranteeing it will happen again.

America and its institutions held firm on Jan. 6, 2020 — barely. We may not be so lucky next time.

Elijah Jones is a proud Hattiesburg native who enjoys writing. Email him at edjhubtown@aol.com.