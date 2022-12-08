What are Americans to conclude from results of the 2022 midterm elections for Congress and State governors? One thing is for certain, the long-held notion that America is a divided nation has been strongly reinforced. It is, likely, that most of America’s serious problems originate in, and because of, the major divisions that plague our land and people. These divisions, along many lines of competition and friction, provide fertile ground for arguments and discussions among persons calling themselves Democrats, and their opposing numbers who prefer to be labeled Republicans.

The one fact that stands out and overwhelms all else in considering the current state of America is how urgently America needs a wholesale makeover. This requires a top to bottom cleansing of individual and corporate moral behavior, starting at the top with the United States President and his highest level of influencers. Until this is done, and America reconnects with the God of our Fathers, who created and sustained America during the hard and hazardous times of our history, very little will change and America will struggle against the negative forces beating upon our land. Restoration of the traditional American Family will happen when, and only when, God is returned to His traditional place of prominence in America, as the source of our values and the Head of America’s families. Getting back to God must be at the top of any President’s To-Do-List.

Huge differences exist between the competing parties over government policies for dealing with the whole range of issues that daily confront Americans; inflation, climate change, border security, international relations, crime and violence in America, and a multitude of other matters that require the President’s time and attention. There is no time to spend on wasteful political drama. Improving the lives of all Americans demands policies and legislation aimed specifically at solving the problems and crises Americans face every day. It is time to end the platitudes and political cliches showered upon Americans at election times to capture their votes and deliver real solutions to real problems confronted daily by America’s families. Solutions Now must be the battle cry of the Republican Party going forward.

Reducing crimes and violence in America should rank at the top of the next president’s goals. Restoration of police and other law enforcement entities should, therefore, be high on the list of priorities for attention and resources by the next White House administration, whether Republican or Democrat. Increased funding immediately is essential for police business, primarily to attract more and better qualified men and women to police ranks. The dollars spent for improving police and law enforcement have a close and very beneficial impact on the lives of people, make our streets safe for citizens and their neighborhoods and give our children places to play.

Donald Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 has made some things clear in the world of politics. The Republican Party, and all republicans, face a choice that will determine the future of America and who will lead the nation into that future. The election of Trump will likely assure that America’s divisions will continue and maybe worsen. Should Trump lose, again, in his bid for the presidency, then America should brace for the likelihood of more and greater Jan 6 forms of rebellion by Trump loyalists and followers.

While Biden looks the other way and permits thousands of illegal immigrants to flood across our southern border with drugs, America’s youth are being poisoned and killed daily by the deadly drug Fentanyl. This is happening while Andrew Mayorkas, Director of Homeland Security, maintains that our southern border is “secure.” Someone should be fired, with prejudice.

One argument among political sideliners speculates that selection by republicans of Trump as the Party’s standard bearer enhances Democrat chances, Biden or whomever, for winning the presidency in 2024. It is time for members of the Republican Party to do some serious soul searching to determine who shall lead the Party going forward from 2024.Will it be Trump? If not Trump, then who? This question, and the answer, more than any other faced by republicans in recent history, has the potential for determining whether, or not, the Party remains viable and has a future.

Trump’s announcement of his intent to compete for the presidency in the 2024 election creates the possibility of a bad-case rematch between Biden and Trump, a no-win event for America. Faced with choosing between Biden, an aged, feeble, and cognitively impaired candidate and Donald Trump, an ego driven, twice impeached and previously defeated candidate for the White House, voters are left in a dilemma, between a “rock and a hard place,” left to select for President only from options that are bad for-Americans. This is a bad situation for America, forcing America’s voters to choose between two undesirable candidates to occupy the White House and lead the nation.

The task ahead for the Republican Party is clear, find a candidate for president with a chance for winning the election, unifying the disparate elements of political life in America and restoring hope to a nation suffering from problems that threaten the very survival of the last and best hope of human kind. This will require a leader with more than average courage, leadership skills and ability to inspire Americans and make America, again, one nation under God with liberty, justice and prosperity for all.

The kind of leader America must have is rare in today’s competitive political climate and hostility among persons and groups of differing political persuasions. There is ample talent in republican ranks of presidential caliber. Tim Scott. senator from South Carolina; Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State; Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina; Ron DeSantis, current Florida Governor; and Condoleezza Rice, one-time U.S Secretary of State, come immediately to mind. Mike Pence, former Vice President under Donald Trump should be seriously considered by Republicans to lead the Party in 2024. When Pence refused to bow to the will of Donald Trump and use his position as Vice President Pence to change the result of the 2020 presidential election he displayed the moral courage, stalwart leadership qualities and mental temperament to lead America in challenging times.

The time is now for the Republican Party to identify a candidate for president in 2024. There is much work to be done and precious little time to do it all. After identifying their man, or woman, for the responsibility, or privilege, of leading America during these most perilous and danger-filled times ever faced by the nation, the work of winning the presidency has only begun. The work of solving America’s most pressing and critical problems must begin on day one for the next president and his/her administration.

America requires a president with the leadership skills of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Washington, in his time, struggled to give birth to America. We are, in a sense, dwelling in an environment like that confronted by Washington and Lincoln as they struggled against heavy odds to create and preserve a new nation. Two hundred years after Washington and more than one hundred years since Lincoln, it again becomes the duty of America’s leadership to guide the nation to a new birth and a new commitment to the American way of life, liberty, justice, and pursuit of happiness.

The Republican Party is at an historic moment. It is time for the best and brightest minds of the Party, the “Brain Trust”, to give serious thought to developing and informing all of America regarding the policies and programs that will constitute a republican administration solution to the multitude of problems that threaten America. Platitudes and political bromides are insufficient. Tax paying Americans demand and deserve to know how their money is spent.

The Republican Party, and all republicans, will soon be given a one-time opportunity to remake America and restore the world’s last and best hope for the ideal of democracy on earth. It all depends on the person Americans select in 2024 to lead the charge into the future. The 2024 presidential election will provide the Republican Party a with a last chance to restart and recharge America. It must be done right the first time because the Republicans are not likely to get a second chance. The year 2024 is an all-or-nothing, one -roll-of-the dice event for Republicans and, indeed, all of America.

Felsher, a longtime Hattiesburg resident, is a retired Army colonel. He can be reached at efelsher1936@comcast.net