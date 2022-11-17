Do you have a favorite “thinking spot”? Mine is a hammock in our back yard where I can enjoy some shade and the gentle sound of the wind in the pines. It’s a great place to find perspective on a problem, knock out a couple chapters in my book, or enjoy a nap!

On a recent visit to my thinking spot, I was recalling a trip to the USS Alabama battleship down in Mobile, and all the hammocks that were strung up for the sailors to sleep in. And then I remembered that Veteran’s Day was just around the corner.

Like most members of my family, I never did serve in the military. The closest I can get is my grandfather, who joined the Merchant Marines. He’s been gone 15 years, but I still remember his story about being washed overboard during some rough seas in the San Francisco area. Even though he was not being hunted by a German U-Boat or divebombed by a Japanese Kamikaze, I could tell it was a very scary memory.

Since I’m not a vet myself, Veteran’s Day has always been a time of gratitude for those fellow citizens who did answer the call to service, sacrificing their personal freedoms to protect our common interests. Of all the branches of our military, the Navy was the most intriguing to me. From the limitless expanse of the night sky and the port calls in exotic locales, to the practical job training that comes with service, I sometimes wonder what would have happened if I had returned the call from that Navy recruiter in high school.

Even today, I get to enjoy a weekly essay from a Navy vet in my local newspaper where he shares his experiences both onboard and among different cultures. Aside from these weekly columns, I’m also grateful for the strong leadership provided by the Navy to our nation. Sometimes leadership means doing something that is not popular, and I’ve been learning about some prominent Admirals speaking up on an important but unpopular topic.

It seems obvious, but every naval base is located at sea level. With the melting of polar ice caps and glaciers, Sea Level Rise (SLR) has averaged over half a foot globally in the past century, and the rate of SLR is increasing rapidly. As seas rise, high tide flooding reaches further inland, and hurricanes bring deeper and costlier storm surges. By the end of the century, 8 military bases are expected to lose up to half of their land to SLR, and 4 bases could lose up to 95% of their land.

One of the most important Navy bases is in Norfolk, VA, where the sea is rising but land also is sinking. This crucial shipyard is suffering repeated flooding with millions of dollars in damages. With 1.5 feet of SLR at Norfolk over the past century, even the deployment of flood walls and thousands of sandbags are no longer holding back the water.

Not surprisingly, the US Navy is increasingly outspoken on the underlying cause of this problem, global warming due to fossil fuel pollution. As chief oceanographer for the Navy, Admiral David Titley initiated the Navy’s Task Force Climate Change in 2009. Previously agnostic on the topic of climate change, Adm. Titley changed his mind after examining the scientific evidence and has gone on to speak at Congressional Hearings, and now serves on the Advisory Board of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

While leading the US Pacific Command, Adm. Sam Locklear dealt with escalating tensions with North Korea and China, and yet he believes global warming presents the biggest long-term security threat in the Pacific, due to population displacement and conflicts from SLR.

Adm. Jonathon White now serves as a board member with the Center for Climate and Security and has called for immediate preparations for SLR at naval bases. “Every year you wait to make decisions and take actions, the risk goes up. And I think the expense also goes up.” Hopefully our leaders will listen to these respected Admirals and establish some carbon pricing legislation to protect our naval bases around the world.

This year on Veteran’s Day, rather than just enjoying a game of golf on my holiday, I planned a family trip to Mobile for another tour of that big battleship. The USS Alabama was built at the Norfolk shipyard, so maybe I can work in a story about the flooding threats they’re facing. Hopefully our children will gain a perspective on the importance of service, and an appreciation for the leadership that the US Navy provides to our country.

Chris Werle of Lamar County is Mississippi state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Education. Write him at chriswerle@cclvolunteer.org.