﻿“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty” has never been truer or more necessary. With the Democrats holding the Senate and the Republicans’ red wave failing to materialize, there are still many out there—some of whom attempted to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021—who would install Mr. Trump as President for Life.

But the problems of protecting liberty and preserving democracy run far deeper than a mob of insurrectionists storming the Capitol. The tectonic plates underlying our economic, social, and religious practices have been shifting for decades. One result is the creation of a great pool of men who are in despair, so much so that they are willing to follow a would-be dictator.

Three factors have caused this unique circumstance. First, the economy has changed and is not going back. Under the old economy, a high school education was sufficient for a good job (typically held by a man), that would support his wife (typically not working outside the home) and a couple of children. Today, similarly good jobs require a college degree or rigorous technical training.

Second, society has changed. Forty percent of children are born outside of marriage (in 1970 it was 11 percent); twenty percent of children are being raised by single mothers; and women are the main breadwinners in 41 percent of households. Moreover, mothers, married or not, are in the workforce in ever increasing numbers and are approaching parity with men in job status and income.

Finally, religion has changed in the US. Evangelical Christians have fallen in love with a muscular version of their religion that champions the use of governmental power to impose their minority vision of American society on the majority. Christian nationalism equates American patriotism with evangelical Christianity; repudiates the religious pluralism that has been a hallmark of American life from its founding; and has walked away from the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

I’m reading a very important book that I recommend to anyone concerned about the unraveling of the social bonds that have held us together for nearly 250 years—Of Boys and Men by Richard V. Reeves, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Part of that unraveling is what has happened to men over the last century. Motherhood has changed drastically, but “fatherhood remains stuck in the past,” as Reeves puts it on p. 36 of the book. The research reported here comes from Reeves’s book, mainly chapter 3.

The provider role is the past that fatherhood is stuck in. For thousands of years men’s identity could be summed up in the phrase, “providing for the family.” That provider role had the effect of “[incorporating] men into the interpersonal support structures, the chains of dependency, which lie at the core of any human society” (Dench, Transforming Men, 1998).

However, those “interpersonal support structures” have been eroded by the successful women’s rights movements of the last century—freeing women (certainly a good thing) to pursue equality in the workplace and public life as well as raise children without a man’s financial support.

The net result of this economic, social, and religious turmoil is that there are many men out there who are unsure of their role, floating without an anchor, and feeling victimized by forces beyond their control—so many that sociologists have begun to monitor so-called deaths of despair, “mortality from drug overdoses, suicides, and alcohol-related illnesses.” They are unemployed or stuck in low paying jobs, untethered to a wife or partner and children, and left with little hope for the future. Those are the people who would make Mr. Trump President for life, for he promises to give them the respect and status that the changing world has taken from them.

Public policy as well as private compassion must be directed to these men. No segment of the population should be left behind as they have been. Practicing “eternal vigilance,” both Republicans and Democrats must pay attention to them and address their despair. And their despair is a practical political problem as well: not to do so courts revolution. Reflecting on the Great Depression, President Roosevelt observed, “People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made” (State of the Union Address, 1944).

Dr. Conville is a professor of communication studies (ret.) and a long-time resident of Hattiesburg. He can be reached at rlconville@yahoo.com.