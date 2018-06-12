Letters to the Editor

﻿Veterans deserve better from Trump

Dear Editor:

At the recent celebration of the end of WW I in Paris, President Trump declined to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. The cemetery is located near the Battle of Belleau Wood, where U.S. marines took 4,000 casualties, of which 1,000 were killed. It was raining that day.

This summer, my wife and I visited Washington, D.C. with our grandson. We went to Arlington National Cemetery. It is a beautiful and moving memorial to those who died in defense of our nation.

The changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is an impressive ceremony. It evokes solemn reflection on those whose lives were taken and on their families: sons and daughters; mothers and fathers; uncles and aunts.

I lost an uncle I never knew in 1943. His B-17 crashed in Wales. Arlington stands for all of us who have lost a family member in war. So I was surprised and sorely disappointed that President Trump did not visit that hallowed ground on Veterans Day.

For the first time in over 50 years, the sitting President of the United States did not lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

He later expressed regret that he did not go, telling Chris Wallace of Fox News, “I was extremely busy because of affairs of state, doing other things.”

Richard L. Conville

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Legion Auxiliary honors memory of Pearl Harbor attack

Dear Editor:

December 7, 1941 - the attack on Pearl Harbor - was a day that has remained in infamy. Very few service members who personally remember that day are still among us.

The American Legion Auxiliary encourages everyone to do what they can to keep Pearl Harbor a part of our national consciousness. Many brave service members were asleep or going about their morning routines when the Japanese bombers delivered a blow that would seal America’s involvement in World War II. More than 2,400 service members died during the attack.

I invite you, along with the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi, to take a moment and remember the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day. Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary helps to advance the mission of The American Legion.

With nearly three-quarters of a million members, it is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization and one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families.

ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $2 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Agnes Dalton

Poplarville, Miss.

Dalton serves as the public relations chairman of the American Legion Auxiliary of Mississippi.