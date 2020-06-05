Letter: Look out for children

Dear Editor,

During this unprecedented time, each one of us is having to adjust to new schedules, new routines, and a new “normal.”

However, for some children in Mississippi, this can have devastating, life-altering consequences.

For these kids, "sheltering in place" may also mean being locked down in homes with their abusers.

We know that for many kids, school is their “safe place.” Unfortunately, opportunities for meaningful interaction with teachers and administrators, on whom many children rely for their safety, may now be very limited or even impossible. Food insecurity may also a huge issue for those that relied on schools for their daily meals.

Homes of Hope for Children, located in Purvis (greater Hattiesburg area), is a Christian children's home. Our mission is to rescue children from across the state of Mississippi from abuse and neglect by providing a stable, loving home where their physical, emotional and spiritual needs can be met.

At Homes of Hope for Children, we recognize that times like these can be most difficult for children in our communities who no longer have access to the services that schools typically provide. We know that in some cases, grandparents or family members may be stepping in to help care for these kids. However, for them, it can be very overwhelming and a financial burden, as well.

If you or someone you know is caring for a child or a group of siblings who are struggling and don't know where to turn for help, please reach out to us. One confidential call to our director, Brandon Brown, at (769) 456-7021 can not only impact the lives of children in crisis, but maybe the answer to a desperate prayer uttered by someone seeking help.

Please visit our website at www.hohfc.com for more information about our ministry and how we are making a difference in the lives of the children that God sends to us.

Our prayer is that we be connected with the children and families that need our help.

Julie Russell

Purvis, MS

Russell is the director of public relations for Homes of Hope for Children.