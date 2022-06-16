While commentators loudly call our attention to the ever-churning chaos of the world with the latest Breaking News, at the same time, that repetition itself has created an eerie sameness in the world. Like parallel universes. The one trick pony, ex-president continues to toss off the same tweets about election fraud that he tweeted three years ago—no news there; another mass shooting, and tragic as they are--no news there; the planet gets hotter and the weather more violent—no news there; Russia continues to pulverize Ukrainian villages—nor there; and the economy has been out of kilter since the pandemic hit: inflation continues as do shortages of just about everything including oil and workers.

Caught between the tsunami of Breaking News and the anesthetizing sameness of the Breaking News, I fear memories of the insurrection of January 6, 2021 are fading. The revolt, for many, has become so much wallpaper. But let us recall that day, in all its horror. You saw the pictures and heard the audio. Here’s how I described it only five weeks afterward, then again in December of 2021. And here it is again today, nearly a year and a half later.

“What rage and savagery were on the faces of those intruders! By all accounts, many of them believed the former President—that the election had been stolen, and that this last Constitutionally mandated action by the US Senate, to count the state-certified Electoral College totals, was their last chance to, as the slogan went, Stop the Steal. But look at their faces; listen to their words; notice their actions—crashing police lines; breaking down doors and shattering glass; flaunting Confederate flags; claiming God’s blessings; rifling through Senators’ desks.

“As they saw it, January 6th was the last chance those enemies of President Trump would have to finalize the election of Mr. Biden. It was also the last chance those partisans of President Trump thought they would have to prevent the election of Mr. Biden. So, stopping the Steal required stopping the counting of Electoral votes; or alternatively, stopping the Steal required Vice-President Pence to refuse to recognize the Electoral votes of certain states. The former amounts to a coup attempt, and the latter is unconstitutional (as VP Pence affirmed on January 5th).

“And what if the rioters had caught Vice-President Pence and Speaker Pelosi? Would they have beat them to death on the spot? Would they have dragged them out to the Capitol steps, assembled an ad hoc firing squad and shot them on national TV? Would they have held them in a People’s Jail overnight and assembled a Kangaroo Kourt the next day and held a public trial before sending them to the firing squad or the gallows? Look at their faces; listen to their voices; watch their actions. What were they thinking?”

The answer of course is, “They weren’t thinking at all.” They were simply acting out of loyalty to their leader, then-President Trump, and loyalty to the conspiracy theory that the deep state had conspired to steal the election from their leader and the companion theory that the leadership of the Democratic Party were pedophiles, murderers, and cannibals. Loyalty to the Constitution and the rule of law were casually tossed aside.

So I watched the House Select Committee Hearings Thursday evening June 9th. I hope you did too. There have been two others, Monday June 13th and Wednesday the 15th. There will be four more hearings, so it’s not too late to tune in. Please watch and learn.

I need to be reminded, as you may, amid the cacophony of Breaking News, that the attempted overthrow of the US government on January 6, 2021 was not about the Republican Party or the Democratic Party. The question that invasion of the Capitol raised was not about party politics, but about whether we will continue to function as a democratic republic or let ourselves be turned into an authoritarian state.

Most of us have trouble imagining what it would be like to live under a dictator. That’s part of the problem--a failure of imagination. Dictators do not permit the peaceful transfer of power. Dictatorships are fueled by fear. Their leaders are never in the majority, and their top priority is to stay in power. They live in constant fear of being overthrown. Violence, misinformation, and the law are their tools for maintaining power. They trust no one and reward citizens who expose the disloyal, so the people live in fear too. Community, as we know it, vanishes. Opposition is extremely dangerous. Freedom disappears.

Reminded, now act; don’t run from it or get distracted by the Breaking News. The Insurrection is the focus! Educate yourself. Share your concerns with your friends. Contact your elected representatives. Be a good citizen. Vote. Are we, the people, up to it? Can we keep a government of the people, by the people and for the people?

Dr. Conville is a university professor (ret.) and long-time resident of Hattiesburg. He can be reached at rlconville@yahoo.com.