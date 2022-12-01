The Republican red wave everyone expected failed to materialize during last month's midterm elections. The Republican Party did net enough seats to take control of the House of Representatives but its narrow margin of victory was much less than expected and much less than is typical for a midterm election.

During his first term in office in 2014, President Barack Obama admitted the Democrats took what he called a "shellacking" in the midterms. The Republicans picked up a total of 64 seats in the House and Senate, so shellacking was indeed the proper adjective.

This year, the Republicans had high hopes of picking up 30-40 seats. House Minority Whip Kevin McCarthy expected as many as 60, paving the way for his lifelong goal of becoming Speaker of the House. All of the signs were there, too, for a GOP romp.

With anxiety over the economy and the highest inflation rate in decades, coupled with President Joe Biden's dismal approval ratings at less than 45%, it looked like the perfect storm was brewing for large GOP gains. That did not happen. Democrats managed to defy history, holding Republican gains to just five seats in the House, while maintaining control of the Senate. One Senate seat's outcome is still to be decided in Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6.

The obvious question for political pundits and prognosticators becomes, what happened?

Our own Mississippi played a role in this year's election outcome, with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping women of jurisdiction over their own bodies. That decision was born out of Mississippi's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a landmark decision addressing whether the U.S. Constitution protects the right to an abortion. In the so-called Dobbs case, the court reviewed the constitutionality of Mississippi's Gestational Act, a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergencies and fetal abnormalities. The Court, upholding the Mississippi law, overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, taking away a woman's right to choose her reproductive rights.

The Supreme Court, top-heavy with Donald Trump appointees, was the culmination of 50 years of effort by Republicans to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the party finally getting what it wanted. Last June, when the decision came down, a public backlash followed. At the time, I suspected the Supreme Court may have just handed the midterm elections to the Democrats. Republicans seriously miscalculated how overturning Roe v Wade would be received by the public. Seems a woman's right to choose was as important as concerns about the economy. But that's only one of the issues that resulted in reducing the red wave to a trickle.

As Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky observed leading up to the midterms, his party might fail to win as many seats, despite history and a favorable environment for victory, due to what he called their "candidate quality problem."

Seems McConnell had little control in the Republican primaries leading up to the general election. Former President Trump, who owns the Republican Party's voter base, hand-picked many of the candidates for the U.S. Senate and several statewide offices, including governorships and secretaries of state. Doug Mastriano for governor in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate in that state, Kari Lake for governor in Arizona were all fervent supporters of Trump. Seen as too extreme by voters, each lost their elections.

Trump's candidates were all election deniers who believed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump and they campaigned on that belief. The voters in their states didn't buy it, paving the way for Democrat victories in races that should have been easy wins for Republicans.

In addition, young voters came out in droves, many as a result of the Roe v. Wade decision. Their numbers didn't set records but were still large enough to swing several key races to the Democrat column. Independents also abandoned Republican candidates in large numbers, with Democratic candidates leading that group by 4 percentage points.

During the 2022 midterms, we heard a mantra that is often repeated in many a U.S. national election, that this would be "the most important election in American history." That phrase took on new urgency this year after the debacle of the 2020 presidential election. None of us need to be reminded of what happened at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It was the day the United States Congress was to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Supporters of former President Trump, egged on by the then president himself at a rally that morning, attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election. Their attempts failed, but Jan. 6, 2021, joins Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, as days that will live in infamy in the history of our republic.

The days leading up to Jan. 6 riots created a new tagline, "The big lie." Trump and his followers insisted, without evidence of any kind, that the 2020 election was a fraud, with thousands of "fake" votes counted, ensuring a win for Biden. It was, indeed, a "big lie" but the phrase trivializes what happened on Jan. 6. It was much more serious than that. It was an attempt to dismiss the vote of the people and to overthrow the government of the United States of America. It’s something we've grown accustomed to hearing about happening in banana republics or third-world countries. Only, this time, it was a coup attempt on American soil.

That's why this year's midterms qualified as the most important in American history. The MAGA wing of the Republican Party attempted to put election deniers in charge of our elections. Those candidates, if they'd won, were prepared to institute a new formula for election outcomes in our country. They would employ a modified version of the coin toss. "Heads, I win. Tails, you lose." Democracy be damned.

Regardless of your political persuasion, we should all be thankful that the American people and democracy prevailed in the 2022 midterms, just as we survived the Jan.6 coup attempt. But we should also be careful never to let our guard down. Our form of government is a precious thing in human history. But it requires our vigilance — and our votes — to protect.

Turns out every national election in the United States really is---the most important election in American history.

Elijah Jones is a proud Hattiesburg native who enjoys writing. Email him at edjhubtown@aol.com.