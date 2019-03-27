Vote McCarty on April 2

﻿When Lamar County voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose a replacement for outgoing State Rep. Brad Touchstone, they would be well-served by choosing Republican Kent McCarty.

McCarty is a well-known entrepreneur and small business owner who has made a name for himself the old fashioned way – by rolling up his sleeves and working hard.

As a young college student, he opened his first Java Moes coffee shop in 2012 and with a drive and determination that rivals someone twice his age, he hasn’t looked back.

Like Touchstone before him, McCarty is a common sense fiscal conservative who knows the importance of working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle for the greater good of the Pine Belt.

Just as important, he is the son of a teacher and a product of the public school system and he understands why education in this state must be fully funded.

We admittedly hate to see Touchstone leave the legislature, but McCarty undoubtedly has what it takes to give Lamar County the voice they want – and deserve – at the State Capitol.

Vote Kent McCarty on Tuesday, April 2.

– David Gustafson