Mississippi’s public image took a giant leap forward last weekend when 3-out-of-4 state lawmakers voted to permanently lower the controversial, Confederate-themed state flag.

Like many of you, we never thought we would live to see it happen.

One of the absolute best – and simultaneously worst – traits of the Magnolia State has always been our stubborn independence.

Often times, Mississippi has gone kicking and screaming into the future and that seems to still be the case – at least for a handful of Pine Belt Republicans who were among the vast minority of those voting against the measure.

We’re not sure what State Reps. Ken Morgan and Bill Pigott and State Senators Joey Fillingane, Chris Johnson were thinking when they voted against the measure, but we assume they were falling into step with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who at least had the courage enough to stand up and go on the record why he wanted to secure his spot on the wrong side of history.

As Philip Gunn, the Republican House speaker, said following the historic vote, Mississippi is “better today than we were yesterday.”

But there is much work to do.

Regardless of our personal thoughts on the issue, Sunday, June 28 will forever be a rallying cry for folks on the right – and the left.

Our divisive state flag may be gone, but the division in this state – and in this country – remains.

– David Gustafson