Millsaps poll tells plenty about November election

﻿The latest Millsaps College/Chism Strategies poll, released recently, provides interesting insights about Mississippi voters in wake of the upcoming state elections.

The poll asked voters to identify their top priorities for elected state leaders.

Fixing roads and bridges topped the list at 26 percent, followed by more funding for public schools at 19 percent, making healthcare more accessible and affordable at 17 percent and reducing the size of state government at 11 percent.

In addition, the survey states:

n 72 percent of Mississippi voters support raising the state’s minimum wage, which is currently set at the hourly federal minimum of $7.25. A plurality of 36 percent back raising it to $10 per hour, 19 percent favor $15 per hour, and 17 percent want it set at $12.50 per hour.

n Mississippians overwhelmingly back current state laws that require parents to vaccinate their children, with 74 percent favoring such an approach.

n Nearly 70 percent of voters favor easing the process by which voting rights are restored to former felons.

n The Mississippi Legislature still struggles, with 43 percent of voters disapproving of its job performance, compared to 26 percent approving.