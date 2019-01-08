Among Republicans, Waller is best choice for governor

Mississippi’s growth in gross domestic product — the main measurement of an area’s economy — ranked 47th out of 50 states at 1.9 percent in the year ending with the first quarter of 2019, according to federal data released July 25.

It was last among the 12 Southeastern states, which averaged 2.9 percent growth. Nearby Louisiana doubled Mississippi’s growth, with its GDP rising 3.8 percent.

That’s been a familiar story since the Great Recession hit in 2008. Mississippi’s economy has been much slower to recover than the rest of the nation, and its population growth is equally anemic as skilled people flee to surrounding states with more development.

That’s not completely the fault of our current state leadership. Even though elected officials tend to receive most of the blame or credit for the economy, in reality the private market has a far greater effect.

Yet we expect our leaders, when faced with obvious problems like Mississippi has, to at least acknowledge the challenges and step up with plans to improve.

That’s why it’s so flummoxing that Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, as the favorite to be the next governor, has offered so little to voters this campaign season as far as policy proposals.

He says he won’t raise taxes, continuing the approach of the past eight years under Gov. Phil Bryant, but not much beyond that.

He’s refused to consider adjusting the gas tax, despite pleas from the business community and county supervisors, or taking federal money for the working poor’s health insurance.

His education plan involves expanding vouchers for students with disabilities to attend private schools, a minor matter in the overall scheme.

Reeves’ version of the prevent defense has allowed openings in Tuesday’s primary for his two GOP challengers, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.

Foster has brought an independent, outsider streak that calls to mind now-President Donald Trump’s approach during the Republican presidential primaries in 2016.

The DeSoto County small business owner stresses that the current system is not working and pushes for an overhaul of the tax system from income to use taxes.

However, Foster’s leadership inexperience compared to Reeves and Waller is substantial, he hasn’t produced many specifics about how his plans would work and he cynically tried to benefit from a mistake he made about not letting a female journalist cover his campaign without a male escort.

On the other hand, Waller is more seasoned, with decades of experience on the state’s high court and in the military, and has outlined specific, reasonable plans in important areas like education (teacher pay increase), infrastructure (gas tax to fund road and bridge repair) and health care (a Medicaid expansion plan backed by hospitals that would bring in billions in federal dollars).

The Legislature, of course, plays a big role in if those plans are implemented, but having a governor willing to start the conversation goes a long way.

Waller’s experience and plans make him the best option in the primary and he deserves your support.

When you go to the polls on Tuesday – and we certainly hope you do – if you feel inclined to cast your vote as a Republican, we encourage you to support Bill Waller, Jr. for governor.

He has earned your support.