About two years ago, we decided to get serious about returning home to Hattiesburg. We had talked about it for years and finally decided it was time to make it happen. Those were a long two years and at times it seemed like we would never be able to realize our dream. The obstacles in our way seemed insurmountable; we had jobs and a house and a life somewhere else.

My husband traveled here regularly with his job, so he was able to see the grandchildren every now and then, but I wasn’t. My infrequent visits just weren’t enough. I so badly wanted to be here for the ball games and dance recitals and birthday celebrations. I wanted to cook for them and kiss their hurts away and take the girls for mani-pedi’s.

I found myself succumbing to a sense of dissatisfaction with my life, which is very unlike me. I was miserable. The people of New Iberia, Louisiana, were amazing, but I just wanted something else. I just couldn’t see how it could happen.

Finally, we decided one day to take it step-by-step, and we put our house on the market. We had a little initial activity, then nothing. The market for houses in our price range was very slow. I kept that house clean for a year waiting on the right buyer to come look. The sense of discouragement increased.

A few weekend visits to the Pine Belt helped to keep the dream alive during that long wait. We would window-shop houses here and dream about where we might live.

Finally, it happened. We got an offer that we could live with, and the house was under contract. Now the search for a new home here got serious. We saw some beautiful prospects but couldn’t seem to find what felt like home to us.

With a closing date looming, we rented a small apartment in New Iberia. My husband was facing a knee surgery, and I wanted to give my previous employer a long notice that I was leaving.

I just didn’t want to give that notice ‘til I knew that we had a home to move to.

My son actually found what is now our home. An avid hunter, he was attracted to the 13 acres and the photo that the smart sellers posted of a deer stand. My husband came to look and, with my blessing, made an offer. We were under contract before I even saw the house.

We closed on this little pierce of paradise last November. My husband and son moved, and I stayed in New Iberia to finish out the apartment lease and my job. I followed in February.

I hadn’t had any luck finding a job in the newspaper business, so the plan was to open my own business. I had the funding ... that is, I had the funding if everything went just right. Then the pandemic hit.

I was busy during the quarantine painting walls and making this wonderful house my own, but money was going out, and we were missing my salary. My “going into business on my own” nest egg was dwindling, and it was concerning.

Then, less than a month ago, I got the phone call that would change everything. Now I’m doing what I love with a group of extremely talented and motivated professionals.

I wake up each morning with a sense of delighted expectation. I feel down to my bones that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.

I’ve learned so much over these past few years. I learned that you can waste a lot of time living in discouragement. I’ve learned that patience is a virtue I need to acquire.

And, most importantly, I’ve learned that, if you step out in faith, God will provide a way that will astound and delight you.

Christina Pierce is the publisher of The PineBelt NEWS and Signature Magazine.