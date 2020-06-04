As a Hattiesburg City Councilwoman, I am compelled to issue sincere condolences to the family of Mr. George Floyd for the loss of their loved one at the knee and lack of humanity of Minneapolis Police officers. As the daughter, wife, sister, mother, friend and now Councilwoman of Black men, it breaks my heart to continue to witness the universal disregard for Black lives, and particularly, of Black male lives.

Though most of my Black male loved ones are adults out in the world, I am not comfortable that they will have fair opportunity to live long, productive lives in a climate where we must continue to tell America that Black lives matter. America acts like our lives do not matter.

I want Hattiesburg to listen to the constructive conversation taking place in our sister City about race relations and healing.

Black people of Hattiesburg, it is important that you come out of the shadows of fear for the consequences of speaking to your experiences. White people of Hattiesburg, we need you released from the shackles of fear of speaking positive change to our community.

There is critical inequity in our City. Until we come together to cure it, nothing will change. We are only better off when we are all better off.

Though I am not happy to be a resident of a county named after an individual who owned slave pens and who was responsible for exacting unspeakable terror upon Black people,

I love my county. And I look to our Board of Supervisors to be change agents for equity county wide, by starting, along with our Sheriff, an investigation into the death of Mark Davis in 2017, in our County. His life mattered.

In the wake of this tragedy let us take this opportunity to look inward and pursue the healing of our land with reckless abandon.

My City must own up to our huge racial divide and get our heads out of the sand. Our communities look different because of preferential treatment given to some areas over others. At some point we must take time and resources to make up for our City's past ills.

We are only going to heal our land if we take time to listen to each other for the genuine motive of improving our home. I am not talking about hosting a big media event. My desire is that we seek that illusive level playing field.

Lets get to work. I am ready.

Delgado serves the citizens of Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 on the city council.