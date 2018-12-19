Holiday Classics

﻿As Christmas draws near, I find myself having more television time and re-watching classic holiday movies. There is a slew of movies my family has all seen countless times.

Usually prior to Christmas you will hear people discuss their favorite holiday movie. Not all holiday movies necessarily have to be Christmas movies. Many people argue that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. (It is, btw.)

Last year, my friend Butch Bailey, put together a tournament bracket on Facebook – much like the college basketball “March Madness” tournament. In it, he pitted 64 movies against each other. Butch even seeded the films accordingly and allowed his friends to vote during each round of the tournament.

The movies that made the final four of Butch's tournament are timeless classics and are on my list, too, so check out my holiday short list and see if your favorites made the cut:

A Christmas Story

This is a timeless classic that should be on everybody's top Christmas movie list. A Christmas Story came out the same year I was born (1983).

If you haven't seen it, just flip on the channel that shows it nonstop on Christmas and enjoy. I would be lying if I said I haven't watched A Christmas Story multiple times in a single day. How convenient is it to be able to watch different parts of the same movie throughout the day?

The themes from A Christmas Story stick with you and have impacted my life throughout the years. When I was five years old, my parents bought me and my brother Red Ryder BB guns. It actually blew my mind to get that gun when I was that young because it seemed like such an uphill battle for Ralphie in the movie. Then again, my family lived out in the country, so I guess it was just a part of the lifestyle.

Other things that stand out that remain timeless from A Christmas Story are eating Chinese food on Christmas. Eating Chinese food on Christmas, or Christmas Eve for that matter, has been a little tradition for my family in recent years.

When I visit my family in Memphis, between the church services on Christmas Eve we usually get a big group and enjoy Chinese. Classic!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Christmas Vacation screams family Christmas movie to me. Sometimes I think there is a little Clark Griswold in all of us. Although it may be a little racy for younger viewers, the movie really showcases the struggle of hosting family for Christmas.

My mother is usually the one hosting Christmas and it may not be as exaggerated as Christmas Vacation, but there are always bouts of tension with our family when we're all in one place. My mom also recently moved into a suburban neighborhood and now it seems even more fitting to the movie.

One of my favorite underlying jokes in Christmas Vacation is the interaction from the neighbor, Margot, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. I imagine some of my mother's neighbors are similar characters.

Elf

Elf has really come on strong in the past few years as a classic Christmas film. With an amazing cast, the film really encapsulates the Christmas spirit.

When I first saw Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live, I was not his biggest fan. In his earlier years, I felt like he was trying too hard, but once he started getting into movies more predominantly, I have grown to really enjoy his films.

One of the greatest things Ferrell brings to the movie is his energy as Buddy the Elf. The movie is all out fun and hilarious. If Elf can't get you into the Christmas Spirit, there might not be any hope for you.

Jingle All the Way

Arguably the greatest performance by Arnold Schwartzenegger, Jingle All the Way is a thrill ride through the final days of shopping before Christmas.

In the film, Arnold's character is on a quest to find a toy that has become the hot ticket of the season. He and Sinbad are the last two fathers trying to secure a Turbo-man doll for their children.

The movie is reminiscent to the year that Tickle Me Elmo was released on the world. The craze apparently incited fights amongst consumers and there were reports of people getting trampled. Note to self: don't wait til the last minute to do your Christmas shopping.

Trading Places

Is Trading Places a Christmas movie? I will argue yes. Is Trading Places one of my favorite movies of all time? Yes, most definitely.

Trading Places is a classic John Landis movie that touches on socio-economic and prejudicial issues stemming from class structures.

Comparable to The Prince and the Pauper, the film involves two characters switching lives with one another through unforeseen circumstances.

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy are at their best in the film and the writing of the film is superb. Have you ever seen this movie? If you haven't, I would recommend this one over all the others I have touched on. It's my favorite.

Of course, I have watched these movies numerous times and they always bring a certain sense of happiness when I watch them, but now I think it might be time to branch out and see some films that I haven't seen yet.

You never know, my list might grow three sizes like the Grinch's heart.

Massengale likes to watch movies. Lots and lots of movies. Comedies are his favorites.